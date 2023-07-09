 An astronaut's view of Ireland and Great Britain • Earth.com

An astronaut's view of Ireland and Great Britain

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features a clear shot of Ireland and Great Britain, which was captured by an astronaut onboard the International Space Station. The photograph highlights the contrasting types of land cover on the two islands. 

“Coastal mountains and rough terrain flank the western edge of Ireland, making the peninsulas there appear browner than the more vegetated (green) areas of central Ireland. The central region is composed of plains with bogs and hilly lowlands, largely consisting of assorted forests, agriculture, and pastures. Similar green tones carry over to the western side of Great Britain,” says NASA.

“Many of the tan areas on the eastern side of Great Britain are within a rain shadow created by the uplands and mountains to the west. Weather systems move from west to east, and higher elevation areas on the west receive more rainfall than the lower eastern side. The tan color reflects grasslands where the vegetation was stressed due to high temperatures and drought conditions when this image was taken in summer 2022.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

By Chrissy Sexton, Earth.com Editor

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
07-09-2023
An astronaut's view of Ireland and Great Britain
07-08-2023
The volcanic island of Saba
07-07-2023
The Vjosa River flows freely in Albania
07-06-2023
The city of Seoul, South Korea 
07-05-2023
Seepweed plants brighten up the coast in northeastern China
07-04-2023
Siling Lake on the Tibetan Plateau
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved