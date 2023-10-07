Today’s Image of the Day comes thanks to the NASA Earth Observatory and features a look at Super Typhoon Noru in the Pacific Ocean just south of Japan.

This image was captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite on July 31, 2017.

At the time the photo was taken, Typhoon Noru was located just 250 kilometers south of Iwo Jima. Maximum sustained winds hit 150 miles per hour.

The storm briefly became a category 5 on July 30, before being downgraded to a category 4 one day later.

By Rory Arnold, Earth.com Staff Writer

Source: NASA Earth Observatory