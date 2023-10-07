Super Typhoon Noru in the Pacific Ocean

Today’s Image of the Day comes thanks to the NASA Earth Observatory and features a look at Super Typhoon Noru in the Pacific Ocean just south of Japan.

This image was captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite on July 31, 2017.

At the time the photo was taken, Typhoon Noru was located just 250 kilometers south of Iwo Jima. Maximum sustained winds hit 150 miles per hour.

The storm briefly became a category 5 on July 30, before being downgraded to a category 4 one day later.

By Rory Arnold, Earth.com Staff Writer

Source: NASA Earth Observatory

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
10-07-2023
El Niño primed Indonesia for an intense fire season
10-07-2023
Heavy snow and cloud cover in the Alps
10-07-2023
A frozen Lake Erie in February
10-07-2023
Super Typhoon Noru in the Pacific Ocean
10-07-2023
Northern Italy from the Space Station
10-07-2023
Soft corals and tropical fish share paradise
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved