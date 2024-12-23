Amazon trees are critically endangered, even in protected areas

Ever thought that saving trees was as simple as stopping deforestation? Think again. A new study from Ecuador’s Amazon reveals a more complicated story, where the survival of trees depends on a delicate dance between plants and animals – and this dance is falling apart.

Research from the Universidad de las Américas (UDLA) in Ecuador, led by Dr. Juan Ernesto Guevara-Andino and Dr. María-José Endara, has revealed some startling numbers.

About 14% of tree species in the Ecuadorian Amazon are critically endangered, while almost half (47%) could go extinct if things don’t change.

Trees with smaller fruits

Size matters in the Amazon, but not in the way you’d expect. Trees with smaller fruits are having an especially tough time. These trees rely on specific animals to spread their seeds, and those animals are becoming harder to find.

It’s like a restaurant losing its delivery drivers – the food’s ready to go, but there’s no way to get it where it needs to be.

Threats to Amazonian trees

While most of us think of logging when we hear about threats to the Amazon, the reality is far more complex.

Trees don’t live in isolation – they are part of a community that includes insects, birds, and mammals. Each species plays its role, whether it’s pollinating flowers or spreading seeds.

“Thus, our results highlight the importance of incorporating meaningful ecological traits in extinction risk estimates, such as those related to reproduction and life history strategies,” explained Dr. Endara.

Her words point to a crucial fact: we can’t save trees without understanding their relationships with other species.

Protected areas: Not as safe as we thought

One may think trees in protected areas would be safe. However, the study found otherwise. Even in Yasuní National Park, Ecuador’s crown jewel of conservation, trees are in trouble.

“For example, we found that some endemic tree species populations are experiencing high levels of threat by deforestation inside the Yasuní National Park, the biggest and most iconic protected area in the Ecuadorian Amazon,” noted Dr. Guevara-Andino.

New approach to protecting Amazon trees

The old way of protecting trees mainly focused on stopping deforestation. But this study shows we need to think bigger.

We need to protect not just the trees, but the entire system that they are part of – including the animals that help them reproduce and spread.

This means conservation plans need to consider things like which animals disperse each tree’s seeds, how different species depend on each other, and what happens when one species disappears from the system.

Looking beyond Ecuador

What’s happening in Ecuador isn’t just Ecuador’s problem. The UDLA study gives us clues about what might be happening in other rainforests around the world.

When we lose one species, it affects many others – like pulling one thread and watching a whole sweater unravel.

The good news is that understanding these connections gives us new ways to help. By protecting both trees and the animals they depend on, we have a better chance of keeping these forests alive for future generations.

Saving the Amazon’s trees

The numbers from this study – 14% critically endangered tree species and and 47% threatened – should wake us up.

But they also point the way forward. We can’t just focus on stopping chainsaws. We need to protect the whole forest community – from the smallest pollinator to the largest seed-dispersing animal.

The path ahead isn’t simple, but it’s clear. To save the Amazon’s trees, we need to think about forests differently. They’re not just collections of trees – they’re complex communities where every species plays a vital role. And just like any community, they are stronger when all of their members are healthy and present.

The research does more than just raise alarms. It shows us that saving trees means saving relationships – between plants and animals, between species and their environment, and ultimately, between humans and nature. The question now is whether we’ll act on this knowledge in time to make a difference.

The trees of Ecuador’s Amazon face many threats, but perhaps the biggest one is our own limited understanding of how forests really work. This study helps fix that problem. Now it’s up to us to use this knowledge to protect not just the trees, but the entire web of life they’re part of.

The study is published in the journal Plants People Planet.

