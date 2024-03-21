Arctic seabird audio recordings show they have a very active nightlife

Seabirds, specifically the little auk (Alle alle), the most populous seabird of the North Atlantic, animate the serene yet dynamic Arctic landscape with their vibrant calls at night.

Recent research led by the Arctic Research Center at Hokkaido University, Japan, and the Department of Ecoscience at Aarhus University, Denmark, provides an unprecedented look into the nightly behaviors of these captivating birds amidst the perpetual daylight of the Arctic summer.

Echoes in the arctic silence

This innovative study, conducted in the remote expanses of Northwest Greenland, actively utilizes passive acoustic and imaging technologies to explore the hidden nocturnal activities of little auk colonies.

Meanwhile, about 60 million birds flock to the region each summer for breeding and foraging, marking their omnipresence. Yet, despite this abundance, the scientific understanding of their daily routines and vocal patterns remains scant.

Surprisingly, the research reveals a significant increase in Arctic seabird vocalizations during the night. This finding starkly contrasts with the expected dawn chorus observed in mid-latitude regions.

The nocturnal surge links to the reduced presence of birds in the afternoon, affecting both calling and wing-flapping rates.

Arctic seabirds at night

Associate Professor Evgeny A. Podolskiy, leading the study at Hokkaido University, emphasizes its insights into avian behavior under constant daylight.

“These findings provide a fascinating glimpse into the intricate rhythms of Arctic life, and remind us that bird counts depend on the time of day,” he remarks.

The observed acoustic patterns in little auks mirror their behavioral cycles, including attendance, feeding, and fledging. These patterns offer valuable insights into their ecological dynamics.

Guardians of the Arctic

Dr. Anders Mosbech of Aarhus University points out the little auk, or dovekie, as essential for tracking Arctic environmental shifts.

“Understanding their behavior is key to effective conservation and ecosystem management, especially as the region undergoes rapid environmental transformations,” he emphasizes.

The significance of this research extends to its methodological advancements. “The crucial role of passive acoustic monitoring in studying wildlife behavior in remote and difficult-to-access regions cannot be overstated,” adds Podolskiy.

This approach stands out for being non-invasive and efficient, making it especially advantageous over traditional field observation methods. Traditional methods prove more laborious and frequently impractical in the remote Arctic seabird breeding colonies.

Implications and the future of Arctic seabirds

Monica Ogawa, a Ph.D. candidate at the Graduate School of Environmental Science, Hokkaido University, and co-author of the study, discusses the future implications of their work.

“By integrating audio data with other monitoring techniques, such as time-lapse cameras or radar systems, and involving local communities, conservation efforts for seabird populations can be enhanced, promoting sustainability,” she explains.

Looking ahead, the research team is eager to further investigate the acoustic ecology of Arctic seabirds. Through interdisciplinary collaborations, the team aims to deepen our understanding of avian biology and its environmental impacts. They seek to illuminate the complex interactions sustaining life in one of Earth’s most extreme environments.

This study expands our knowledge of the Arctic’s ecological dynamics. Additionally, it exemplifies the potential of innovative research methods in contributing to global conservation efforts.

The full study was published in the journal Communications Biology.

