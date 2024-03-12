Arctic survival: Can shorebirds adjust to changes in their diet?

In the quiet, frost-kissed mornings of the Arctic tundra, a delicate dance of survival unfolds, one that has persisted through the ages, yet now teeters on the brink of disruption. As the planet warms, the icy grip of winter loosens earlier, beckoning a flurry of insect life to emerge from its slumber.

This should be a feast for the migrating shorebirds arriving from southern climes, yet an ecological quandary looms: are these avian travelers arriving too late to partake in this insect banquet, potentially jeopardizing their breeding success?

Misha Zhemchuzhnikov, an ecologist at the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ), stands at the forefront of unraveling this complex tapestry. His research, set against the stark beauty of northern Russia and Greenland, delves deep into the intricate relationships between shorebirds and their arthropod prey.

As Zhemchuzhnikov prepares to defend his PhD thesis at Groningen University, he offers a cautionary tale against hasty conclusions regarding nature’s mismatches.

The shorebird dilemma

Shorebirds, those intrepid wanderers of the tundra, exhibit a remarkable adaptability in their dietary habits. Zhemchuzhnikov’s research reveals a nuanced picture of their feeding strategies.

While these birds can indeed dine on a wide array of insects, they show a marked preference for crane flies, a choice that becomes apparent through the meticulous analysis of DNA in their droppings. This preference underscores the importance of examining specific insect populations rather than relying on general biomass measurements, which can misrepresent the true availability of key prey items.

“Looking at ‘just’ general insect numbers or ‘just’ biomass may also provide a deceiving picture,” said Zhemchuzhnikov. “Based on the long-term monitoring near the research station of Zackenberg, we know that numbers and biomass are not always in sync. This may result in different conclusions about the trophic mismatches.”

The Pitfall of Assumptions

Zhemchuzhnikov advocates for a rigorous, data-driven approach to understanding these ecological dynamics. He proposes the use of standard field trials with brightly colored pitfalls to capture, count, and weigh the insects that populate the tundra.

This method, while demanding in terms of scientific endurance, promises to shed light on the true nature of trophic relationships in this changing landscape.

“With the bright colors of these pitfalls, one can also catch flying insects – the pollinators of the Arctic flowers,” said Zhemchuzhnikov. “But it takes a lot of scientific stamina to be able to draw sound conclusions in the long run.”

Tracing shorebird diets through time

“However, there is an alternative way for going back in time and getting an idea about diet composition. We know that the chemical fingerprint that specific species of insects leave behind in birds can be found in feathers as well. And luckily, we have a huge sample of these feathers from the juvenile birds, collected for several decades in their wintering sites.”

“Therefore, we are working on a method where we can track back the diet of the birds, analyzing the feathers that were formed during their growth in the breeding grounds.”

By analyzing the chemical signatures left by specific insect species in the feathers of juvenile birds, scientists can reconstruct historical diets, offering insights into how these birds have adapted (or not) to shifts in their food supply over time.

Advancing our knowledge of the natural world

The Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research serves as a vital hub for marine and coastal research, playing a pivotal role in our understanding of how climate change impacts ecological systems.

Zhemchuzhnikov’s work is just one example of the institute’s commitment to advancing our knowledge of the natural world, with implications that stretch far beyond the Arctic tundra.

The interconnectedness of all life

Zhemchuzhnikov’s journey into the heart of ecological dynamics is a testament to the resilience and complexity of nature. It serves as a reminder that in the face of rapid environmental change, our assumptions must be continually challenged and refined. This story is not just about shorebirds and insects; it’s about the interconnectedness of all life and the delicate balances that sustain it.

As we ponder the future of these Arctic landscapes, let us approach with curiosity, armed with the knowledge that every creature, no matter how small, plays a role in the tapestry of life. The work of scientists like Zhemchuzhnikov illuminates the path forward, guiding us toward a deeper understanding of our planet and our place within it.

