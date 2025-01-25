Cattle gallstones, insanely valuable, are the new 'must-have' item in global smuggling rings

A mysterious item from the inner workings of a cow has sparked a worldwide scramble. Hardened lumps of bile known as cattle gallstones have become so valuable that criminal rings on multiple continents have begun hunting them down.

Some stones can command over twice the price of gold, sparking tales of nighttime thefts and elaborate smuggling schemes.

Why cattle gallstones are suddenly important

The fascination with gallstones centers on their use in Chinese traditional medicine, which is valued at around $60 billion annually, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Daniela Gomes da Silva, a researcher at São Paulo State University, says the intensifying appetite for these stones has pushed some producers to consider strange ideas, such as trying to induce gallstones in their herds.

Understanding cattle gallstones – the basics

Cattle gallstones are solid formations that develop in the gallbladder of cows, although they’re not as common as in humans. They usually form when there’s an imbalance in the substances that make up bile, much like in humans.

However, in cattle, gallstones are typically made up of calcium salts like calcium carbonate or calcium phosphate instead of cholesterol, which is more common in humans.

This difference stems from cattle’s unique digestive systems, which are designed to process large amounts of plant material.

Their high-fiber diets and the way their bodies handle bile contribute to the formation of these calcium-based stones.

When cattle develop gallstones, they might not always show obvious signs at first. However, if the stones block the bile ducts, cows can experience discomfort, reduced appetite, and digestive issues.

Farmers and veterinarians usually detect gallstones through ultrasound examinations or other imaging techniques if they suspect a problem.

The fact that it’s impossible to know if a cow has a gallstone without proper examination adds an entirely separate and sinister layer to this new global smuggling market.

High price and a hidden black market

These rust-colored nuggets can fetch more than $5,800 an ounce – twice as much as gold – in certain markets.

They are often dried, powdered, and then combined with other materials to form traditional pills that some believe can help treat serious conditions like strokes.

Because of the profits involved, a black market has developed.

Smugglers are known to transport stones in hidden compartments to avoid taxes and police, and some producers are wary of armed theft by those who want a shortcut to these lucrative byproducts.

Cattle gallstones and stroke recovery

The WHO reports that strokes are the leading cause of death in China. Traditional remedies that include gallstone powder are often promoted as a way to provide extra time for stroke patients.

One study from the University of Hong Kong found evidence that certain ingredients in popular “Angong” pills, which include cattle gallstone powder, may offer short-term protection for the brain in rats experiencing ischemic strokes.

While these findings are still under investigation, this belief in gallstones’ protective qualities has added to their demand.

Wildlife controversies

“The rapid growth of the TCM industry over the last few decades has exacerbated the pressure on endangered wildlife in Asia and beyond,” said the London-based Environmental Investigation Agency. Some in the conservation community are concerned about the wider industry.

Although cattle gallstones themselves do not threaten wild species, the industry sometimes combines them with ingredients like rhino horn or pangolin scales in certain remedies. That element has triggered alarm among groups working to curb illegal wildlife trafficking.

Rising demand for cattle gallstones

Rising incomes and lifestyle changes in China have led to increased obesity, hypertension, and other conditions that are linked to cardiovascular disease.

As a result, gallstones, once discarded by slaughterhouses, have become prized commodities.

Because some black-market dealers try to dodge strict regulations, gallstone shipments have been hidden in everyday items to avoid detection.

Authorities have also encountered schemes where sugar or brick dust is injected or ground into the stones to inflate weight and boost profits.

Modern farming methods may help

As Brazil becomes more efficient in producing beef, some farmers shorten the lifespan of their cattle with optimized feeding routines.

Da Silva explains that younger herds may yield better meat and fewer gallstones because there is less time for these lumps to form.

The irony is that while certain ranchers see gallstones as valuable gold nuggets, modern techniques that improve farm production may unintentionally reduce the presence of these costly stones.

Still, unscrupulous players look to exploit any opportunity to get their hands on the product, even resorting to theft in some regions.

Lingering mysteries

Scientists have yet to determine the precise reasons some cattle develop gallstones. Da Silva notes that older animals with more time on pasture are more prone to this condition.

However, it remains unclear how diet, genetics, and stress might play a role. Rumors occasionally spread of stones the size of a football, but these stories are rarely supported by credible evidence.

Experts caution producers not to chase unrealistic legends, warning that the gallstone frenzy can lead to costly risks, including robberies and legal troubles if regulations are ignored.

More regulations needed

Strict enforcement and improved oversight may push more of the market into legal channels. Some industry analysts believe that, if gallstones continue to command a price above that of gold, more players will be tempted to enter the trade, thus fueling both opportunities and criminal activities.

Meanwhile, many medical professionals maintain that though traditional solutions may offer support, they should be one facet of a well-rounded approach to healthcare.

Despite the high prices and dramatic tales of smuggling, many in Brazil’s farming regions remain content to focus on milk and meat production. For them, cattle gallstones are a novelty – albeit a very expensive one.

