Child maltreatment triples the risk of substance use

A new study reveals that children subjected to maltreatment are three times more likely to be hospitalized for substance abuse disorders by the time they turn 40. This highlights the devastating long-term consequences of child abuse and neglect.

Child maltreatment types

Child maltreatment refers to any behavior or action that harms or threatens to harm a child’s physical, psychological, or emotional health and development. It generally includes four main types:

Physical abuse: Causing physical harm through hitting, shaking, burning, or other means. Emotional abuse: Causing emotional or psychological harm through behaviors like verbal abuse, intimidation, or neglect. Sexual abuse: Involving a child in sexual acts or exposing them to inappropriate sexual material. Neglect: Failing to provide for a child’s basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, medical care, and education.

These forms of maltreatment can have long-lasting effects on a child’s well-being and development.

Child maltreatment linked to substance abuse

The researchers analyzed data from over 6,000 individuals born between 1981 and 1983. Of these, 609 experienced at least one reported or substantiated incident of child maltreatment.

This group was significantly more likely to suffer from alcohol or substance use disorders requiring hospitalization. The study categorized maltreatment into physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect.

“Most of the previous research into childhood adversity and alcohol and substance use disorders has focused on physical and sexual abuse. We particularly wanted to know whether emotional abuse and neglect are as strongly associated with subsequent alcohol and substance use disorders,” explained study lead author Dr. Claudia Bull, of the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research.

“As we suspected, the odds of hospital admission for alcohol and substance use disorders are comparable across all subtypes of abuse and neglect in childhood.”

Child maltreatment severe outcomes

Emotional abuse and neglect, often overlooked compared to physical and sexual abuse, pose equivalent long-term risks for developing substance abuse disorders. These non-physical forms of maltreatment can deeply impact emotional health, leading to similar outcomes in terms of substance abuse in later life.

Research shows a clear pattern: the frequency of maltreatment reports correlates directly with the increased probability of hospital admissions for substance abuse as adults.

This suggests that repeated exposure to maltreatment intensifies the risk of severe outcomes, highlighting the cumulative effect of continuous abuse or neglect on an individual’s life.

Nature of resulting disorders

Sexual abuse emerged as the most significant risk factor for developing an alcohol use disorder. Individuals with histories of sexual abuse are notably more likely to struggle with alcohol dependency, indicating a specific traumatic impact that may drive survivors toward alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Emotional abuse, on the other hand, was identified as the primary risk factor for substance use disorders. This suggests that the psychological scars left by emotional abuse might make individuals more susceptible to using drugs as a form of self-medication, attempting to manage their unresolved emotional pain.

Specifically, those who were neglected as children were about 2.88 times more likely to be hospitalized for alcohol-related issues. The risk was nearly the same for those who suffered emotional abuse and slightly less for those who experienced physical abuse.

For substance use disorders, the risk increased even more for those with a history of neglect, making them 3.10 times more likely to require hospitalization. Those who faced physical abuse had a 2.85 times higher risk, while sexual abuse led to a 2.52 times higher risk.

Emotional abuse resulted in a 2.47 times greater likelihood of hospitalization for substance use issues. These findings highlight how various forms of child maltreatment can lead to serious health problems in adulthood.

Study implications

This study paints a stark picture of how trauma in childhood creates severe vulnerabilities that can manifest decades later in the form of substance abuse. This emphasizes the critical need for:

Early intervention

It is crucial to identify and address child maltreatment early to diminish the future risk of substance abuse. Intervening as soon as maltreatment is detected can significantly alter a child’s developmental trajectory, potentially reducing the likelihood of later substance use disorders.

Trauma-informed treatment

Treatment plans for addiction must incorporate an understanding of the link between childhood trauma and subsequent substance abuse. By adopting trauma-informed care approaches, healthcare providers can offer more effective support that directly addresses the root causes of addiction.

Increased awareness

Elevating awareness among parents, healthcare workers, and the broader public about the deep and enduring effects of child maltreatment is essential. Understanding maltreatment risks is vital for community health and preventative strategies.

Additional impacts of child maltreatment

Child maltreatment can lead to a wide range of long-term effects in adults beyond the risk of substance abuse disorders. These effects span psychological, physical, and social domains:

Psychological impact

Mental health disorders: Adults who experienced child maltreatment often have a higher prevalence of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and bipolar disorder.

Emotional difficulties: Issues like low self-esteem, difficulty trusting others, and emotional dysregulation are common.

Cognitive effects: There may be impairments in attention, decision-making abilities, and executive functioning.

Physical health issues

Chronic conditions: Increased risk of developing chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and autoimmune diseases.

Neurological problems: The stress of early abuse can affect brain development, potentially leading to neurological issues later in life.

Somatization: Experiencing physical symptoms that stem from psychological distress is more frequent among those who were maltreated as children.

Social and behavioral consequences

Relationship problems: Difficulties in forming and maintaining healthy relationships, including increased rates of divorce and family conflict.

Educational and occupational impact: Higher likelihood of academic struggles and lower educational attainment, which can affect career opportunities and stability.

Increased risk of victimization: Adults with a history of child maltreatment are more likely to experience further victimization, including domestic violence and sexual assault.

Parenting challenges

Intergenerational transmission of abuse: Those maltreated as children are at a greater risk of adopting similar behaviors, perpetuating the cycle of abuse.

Attachment issues: Difficulties in forming secure attachments with their own children, which can impact the child's emotional and psychological development.

These findings underscore the urgent need to prevent child maltreatment and provide effective support to those who have experienced it. By understanding the devastating consequences of childhood trauma, we can take focused action to help individuals heal.

The study is published in the journal Addiction.

