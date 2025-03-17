Children's screen time must be limited to protect their mental health

More teenagers are grappling with stress, anxiety, and depression, with nearly one in three experiencing mental health challenges. A Finnish study reveals that childhood habits – such as screen time and physical activity – play a crucial role in adolescent well-being. What can we do to support their mental health?

Technology is everywhere now. Kids grow up swiping, scrolling, and tapping before they even learn to read.

While screens provide entertainment and education, too much exposure comes at a cost. Meanwhile, physical activity is being pushed aside, replaced by endless hours of digital engagement.

The study, conducted by the University of Jyväskylä and the University of Eastern Finland, followed 187 adolescents for eight years. Their findings? Striking a balance between movement and screen use is key to protecting mental health.

Hidden toll of too much screen time

Screens aren’t inherently bad. But when they are used excessively, that’s another story.

The researchers found that kids who spent more time on digital devices – especially smartphones – were more likely to experience stress and depressive symptoms in their teenage years. The pattern was clear: the more hours spent staring at screens, the worse their mental health.

Why? Because prolonged screen exposure encourages a sedentary lifestyle. Less movement, less fresh air, fewer real-life interactions.

Sleep suffers, too – blue light disrupts natural sleep cycles, making it harder for kids to rest and recharge. And then there’s social media, where endless comparisons and digital drama add another layer of stress.

“Several international, evidence-based recommendations suggest that the leisure screen time of children and adolescents should be limited to two hours per day.”

“Personally, I think that even this figure is high, as it amounts to almost one month of screen time per year,” said study lead author Dr. Eero Haapala from the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä.

Moving more, stressing less

If too much screen time harms mental health, could physical activity offer a fix? The study showed that kids who engaged in sports and other physical activities reported lower stress levels and fewer depressive symptoms.

Exercise doesn’t just strengthen muscles – it boosts mood, sharpens focus, and promotes emotional resilience.

Beyond the biological benefits, movement brings connection. Organized sports teach teamwork, discipline, and self-confidence. Running around outside, playing a game, even just going for a walk – these simple actions create space for kids to reset mentally and emotionally.

But here’s the twist. While physical activity helped, the negative effects of too much screen time were stronger than the positive impact of exercise. In other words, even the most active kids weren’t immune to the downsides of excessive digital exposure.

Screen time isn’t bad, but balance is key

Today’s world makes it tough to limit screen time. Online learning, digital homework, social media – kids need screens for school and socializing. But experts agree: balance is everything. Children need movement just as much as they need technology.

“The modern sedentary lifestyle, with high screen exposure, challenges the mental health of children and adolescents,” said Dr. Haapala.

“Recent discussions have rightly focused on screen time and social media, but I hope our findings encourage adults in young people’s lives to promote a broad spectrum of healthy habits – especially by balancing screen time and physical activity.”

The goal isn’t to ban screens. That’s unrealistic. Instead, parents, teachers, and caregivers can create environments where screen time and movement coexist.

Maybe that means setting screen-free hours at home, encouraging outdoor play, or making exercise a daily family habit.

A collective responsibility

Change doesn’t happen in isolation. It takes effort from individuals, families, and society as a whole.

Schools can introduce more physical education, policymakers can push for healthier screen time guidelines, and communities can create spaces for kids to be active.

“Achieving change requires collaboration,” said Dr. Haapala. “Society as a whole – from families to policymakers – must invest in promoting healthy lifestyles for children and adolescents by ensuring balanced screen time, sufficient physical activity, adequate sleep, and a nutritious diet.”

Mental health isn’t just about one factor. It’s about everything – sleep, diet, exercise, relationships, and screen habits all play a role. Addressing one without considering the others is like fixing a leak while ignoring a sinking boat.

Lifestyle choices and teen mental health

The PANIC Study, part of the Metabolic Diseases Research Community at the University of Eastern Finland, continues to explore the connections between lifestyle and health. Their work focuses on disease prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment – using science to build a healthier future.

Mental health struggles among adolescents aren’t going away overnight. But small, intentional changes – starting in childhood – can have lasting effects.

Encouraging kids to move more, set boundaries with technology, and develop healthier habits today can lead to stronger, happier minds tomorrow.

The takeaway is clear. Screens aren’t the enemy – but unchecked digital habits can do real damage. The solution? Movement, connection, and balance. It’s not about cutting technology out but making space for everything else that keeps young minds strong.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

