Climate change added 41 extra days of dangerous heat in 2024

This year, people worldwide experienced an average of 41 additional dangerously hot days due to human-caused climate change.

Scientists from World Weather Attribution and Climate Central reported this sobering statistic, alongside findings that climate change intensified much of the year’s damaging weather phenomena.

The analysis highlights the devastating role of climate change in shaping extreme weather events.

Record-breaking heat and climate disasters

2024 shattered numerous climate records, with Earth likely experiencing its hottest year on record.

“The finding is devastating but utterly unsurprising: climate change did play a role, and often a major role, in most of the events we studied, making heat, droughts, tropical cyclones, and heavy rainfall more likely and more intense across the world, destroying lives and livelihoods of millions,” noted Friederike Otto, a climate scientist from Imperial College.

In 2024, regions worldwide experienced the severe impacts of relentless heat waves:

Northern California and Death Valley: These areas recorded extreme and unprecedented temperatures, testing the limits of human endurance and infrastructure.

Southern Europe: Scorching heat in this region led to drastic measures, such as Greece temporarily closing the Acropolis, one of its most iconic historical landmarks, to protect tourists and workers from the dangerous conditions.

West Africa: Children in this region were among the most vulnerable, facing severe health risks and life-threatening conditions due to the intense heat.

South and Southeast Asia: Schools were forced to close in several countries to safeguard students from the extreme heat, demonstrating how climate conditions disrupted daily life and education.

Adding to these challenges, the year featured a 13-month streak of high temperatures, which culminated in the hottest summer ever recorded. These events highlight the widespread and lasting impact of escalating global heat.

The impact of climate change on heat

The scientists conducted a detailed heat analysis, comparing 2024’s daily temperatures to a world without climate change. Some areas saw over 150 days of extreme heat this year, with the most vulnerable regions suffering disproportionately.

“The poorest, least developed countries on the planet are the places that are experiencing even higher numbers,” said Kristina Dahl, vice president of climate science at Climate Central.

What’s more, heat-related deaths often go unreported, which implies that the true human cost is even greater.

“People don’t have to die in heat waves. But if we can’t communicate convincingly that actually a lot of people are dying, it’s much harder to raise this awareness,” noted Otto.

Nearing the Paris Agreement threshold

This year highlighted how dangerously close the planet is to surpassing the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Clearly, there is an urgent need to address this heat and its impact on humanity and environments.

Scientists believe Earth could temporarily cross this threshold soon. However, it will not officially be considered a breach until such warming becomes sustained over decades.

In 2024, researchers analyzed 29 extreme weather events that caused over 3,700 deaths and displaced millions of people worldwide.

The findings revealed that 26 of these events were directly linked to human-caused climate change. Rising ocean temperatures and warmer air played a key role in driving destructive storms and unprecedented rainfall.

Although the El Niño climate pattern contributed to some events early in the year, scientists concluded that climate change had a far greater influence overall. These findings highlight the urgency of addressing climate change to mitigate its catastrophic impacts.

Preparing for climate change

“Extreme weather will continue to become more frequent, intense, destructive, costly, and deadly, until we can lower the concentration of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere,” noted Jennifer Francis, a climate scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center.

Julie Arrighi of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center offered a hopeful note. She stressed that deaths and damages from extreme weather are not inevitable.

“Countries can reduce those impacts by preparing for climate change and adapting for climate change,” said Arrighi. She highlighted the need for global cooperation to address these challenges.

2024’s extreme weather events highlight the urgency of reducing carbon emissions and building resilience to climate impacts.

“As long as the world keeps burning fossil fuels, this will only get worse,” warned Otto. By acting now, nations can protect lives and livelihoods, mitigating the worst effects of a changing climate.

Information for this article was obtained from the Annual Report of World Weather Attribution.

