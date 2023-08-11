Climate change may have an unknown accomplice driving record heat

In July 2023, as relentless heatwaves scorched parts of the US, China, and southern Europe, scientists across the globe have been racing to uncover the underlying factors.

While climate change and El Nino are known as primary culprits behind rising temperatures, new data has prompted researchers to question if there might be other accomplices in the recent outbreaks of record heat.

Root causes

As global temperatures continue to rise, breaking records and causing widespread distress, scientists are working to understand the root causes behind these alarming trends.

While the usual culprits of climate change and El Niño are well-known, experts are investigating whetger additional elements may be contributing to the unprecedented heat.

Heat records shattered

According to a recent report by the European climate agency Copernicus, July saw temperatures rise by an astonishing one-third of a degree Celsius above the previous record.

Notably, this increase is particularly evident in our oceans, especially the North Atlantic, prompting some to question if other forces are at play.

An unknown accomplice?

While the majority of scientists attribute the vast portion of this warming to human-induced climate change – primarily from burning fossil fuels – the natural phenomenon El Niño adds a slight push to the soaring temperatures.

Yet, as Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo suggests, “What we are seeing is more than just El Niño on top of climate change.”

Among the surprising hypotheses being investigated are the effects of cleaner air resulting from new shipping regulations and the influence of 165 million tons (150 million metric tons) of water spewed into the atmosphere by a volcano.

Both could potentially be accelerating the Earth’s warming. These ideas, while unconventional, are now under serious consideration.

Alarming trends

This July has been nothing short of extraordinary, with temperature records toppling in many parts of the northern hemisphere.

China experienced an all-time high of 52.2°C, and the US saw nearly one-third of its population under heat warnings as temperatures soared past 100°F. Europe wasn’t spared either, with the “Cerberus” and “Charon” heatwaves wreaking havoc, pushing temperatures in many regions up to 10°C above average.

The role of climate change

The World Weather Attribution service, a consortium of global scientists, has issued warnings regarding these developments. Their studies suggest that such intense heatwaves in the US and Europe would have been nearly impossible without the influence of climate change.

Moreover, they assert that the scorching heat experienced in China was made at least 50 times more probable because of it.

Record heat events

According to Carbon Brief, record heat and extreme weather events have become major news, making headlines in 84 newspapers across 32 countries.

Illustrating the severity, Death Valley in California, known as the hottest place on Earth, recorded a staggering 53.3°C this July. Simultaneously, European cities like Rome registered record highs, and China’s Sanbao township broke national records with a reading of 52.2°C.

Vulnerable communities and ecosystems

Dr. Frederieke Otto, a senior lecturer in climate science at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial College London, noted that the findings are “absolutely not a surprise,” considering the long-standing predictions of climate scientists.

However, Dr. Otto added a sobering perspective, emphasizing that societies and ecosystems are “much more vulnerable” to temperature changes than previously recognized.

These extreme heat events highlight the importance of global awareness and preparedness. As Julie Arrighi from the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre pointed out, heatwaves are “amongst the deadliest natural hazards that we face each year.”

The need for comprehensive health action plans and proactive measures to mitigate the impacts of high temperatures has never been more urgent.