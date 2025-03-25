Eating chili during pregnancy may actually be a good idea

Pregnancy often brings with it a mix of anticipation, anxiety, and countless decisions – especially about food. For decades, health experts have promoted beans as a budget-friendly powerhouse food rich in protein, fiber, and complex carbohydrates.

Now, new research offers an interesting twist: eating chili with beans during pregnancy may reduce the risk of developing gestational diabetes.

This spicy finding comes from a recent study by researchers at the University at Buffalo. Published in the journal Nutrients, the study highlights chili as a possible dietary ally for pregnant individuals – especially those at higher risk for blood sugar complications.

But how did the researchers make this connection? And why chili, specifically? The answers may surprise you.

Rising challenge of gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes is a condition diagnosed during pregnancy that affects how the body processes sugar.

If unmanaged, it can lead to complications for both the baby and the mother. While the condition typically resolves after childbirth, it leaves behind a lingering risk – mothers are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes later in life.

Factors like pre-pregnancy obesity, maternal age, excessive pregnancy weight gain, low physical activity, poor diet, and even COVID-19 have all been linked to this condition.

​According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gestational diabetes in the U.S. increased from 6.0% in 2016 to 8.3% in 2021.​

In response to this rise, researchers are exploring ways to reduce risk – ideally through practical, nutritional choices. That’s where beans come into the picture.

Known for their ability to stabilize blood sugar levels and support digestive health, beans have already earned their place on many healthy-eating lists. But what happens when beans are cooked into a spicy, flavorful bowl of chili?

Chili consumption during pregnancy

The team at the University at Buffalo wanted to explore this very question.

Using data from the Infant Feeding Practices Study II, a U.S. national cohort effort by the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC, researchers analyzed eating habits of 1,397 pregnant women.

Their goal was to see if different forms of bean consumption – chili, dried beans, and bean soup – had any effect on the risk of gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

“Our research aimed to study the roles of bean consumption in gestational diabetes, including chili, dried beans and bean soup,” said Dr. Xiaozhong Wen, first author and associate professor of pediatrics in the Division of Behavioral Medicine in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.​

“Interestingly, only chili consumption was statistically significantly associated with the risk of gestational diabetes.”

According to the study, women who ate chili once per month had a 3.5% risk of developing gestational diabetes. Those who never ate chili had a 7.4% risk. That’s a significant difference for just one serving a month.

But it also raises a new question: what makes chili so special?

Chili may help control blood sugar

Beans alone carry many benefits, including being high in fiber and low on the glycemic index. But chili often includes more than just beans. It typically contains dark beans, chili powder, and sometimes additional spices – all of which might contribute to its unique effects on blood sugar.

The researchers point to two specific components: capsaicin, the compound responsible for chili’s heat, and phenolic compounds found in dark beans. These substances have shown promise in both human and animal studies.

“Both human and animal studies have shown that capsaicin and phenolic compounds have some potential benefits of improving glycemic control through slowing glucose absorption and increasing insulin secretion and/or insulin sensitivity,” said Wen.

While the exact mechanism isn’t fully understood, the combination of these elements may work together to help the body manage blood sugar more effectively. This makes chili not just a comfort food but potentially a functional food – at least for pregnant women.

Future research on chili during pregnancy

It’s important to note that this study was observational. That means the researchers didn’t assign participants to eat chili; they simply studied existing eating patterns and health outcomes. As a result, they cannot prove cause and effect.

Wen acknowledges this and calls for caution when interpreting the findings. He emphasizes the need for further research.

Wen says the research findings need to be replicated in larger cohorts with more diverse populations, detailed measures of bean consumption and dietary intake information collected more frequently and a randomized controlled design.

He adds that given the non-causal nature of observational research, recall bias and selection bias, the findings should be interpreted cautiously.

That said, the results are compelling enough to encourage further investigation. A single monthly serving of chili cutting gestational diabetes risk nearly in half is an idea worth exploring, especially if it can be done safely and inexpensively.

Chili may support a diabetes-safe diet

So what should expecting mothers do with this information? Should chili become a regular part of prenatal nutrition? Wen offers a balanced approach.

“Moderate chili consumption may be incorporated into a balanced diet approach to addressing gestational diabetes, along with other clinical recommendations, such as early screening, diagnosis, exercise and medications as needed,” says Wen.

This means chili should not replace medical care or professional dietary advice, but it may have a place at the table. Especially for women at higher risk of gestational diabetes, it could be a simple, delicious way to support their health.

Looking ahead: What comes next

​The study was co-led by Todd C. Rideout, PhD, associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences in the School of Public Health and Health Professions at the University at Buffalo.

Other University at Buffalo contributors included Fatima Makama, Ryan Buzby, Jeremy Nguyen, Rose Durnell, Iyobosa Ekhator, and Daren Chan. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funded the research.​

As scientists continue to explore the links between food and maternal health, this study opens new possibilities. A bowl of chili may hold more than warmth and flavor — it might also support better blood sugar control during one of life’s most critical periods.

For now, pregnant individuals should focus on balanced eating, regular checkups, and physical activity. But with research like this, even small choices — like what you put in your bowl — could make a meaningful difference.

