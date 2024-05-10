Elephants have heartwarming ways to greet their friends

Elephants are amazing creatures known not only for their impressive size but for their intelligence and deep social connections. Just like us, they have ways of communicating and building their friendships. But you might be surprised to learn just how elaborate those greetings can be.
Elephants, like humans, have unique ways of greeting each other, involving an elaborate blend of sounds and movements. A recent study analyzed how a herd of semi-captive elephants in Zimbabwe greet one another, uncovering a wide range of distinctive behaviors.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of their fascinating greeting rituals:
Elephants are not only sophisticated in their greetings but also incredibly adaptable in how they communicate based on the attention they’re receiving. Here’s a fascinating aspect of their social behavior:
Researchers from University of Vienna discovered that elephants tailor their greetings depending on whether the other elephant is watching or not. When the greeting elephant knows it’s being watched by its buddy, it focuses more on visual gestures to make the interaction more engaging. Common visual gestures include:
Trunk reaching:
Ear spreading:
Trunk swinging:
When the greeting elephant notices that its buddy isn’t paying attention, it switches to communication methods that don’t rely on visual cues. Instead, they use sounds and touch to capture attention or communicate affection:
Ear flapping:
Ear slapping on the neck:
Trunk touching:
This flexibility in greeting behavior illustrates the adaptability of elephants’ communication strategies. By adjusting their greetings based on whether they’re being watched, elephants ensure that their messages are received and understood.
When they have an attentive audience, elephants use more visual signals like trunk reaching, ear spreading, and trunk swinging to capture attention. However, when not being observed, they rely on auditory and tactile cues such as ear flapping and trunk touching.
This adaptability demonstrates their social intelligence, as elephants choose the most effective way to say “hello” depending on their audience’s attention.
“Our results suggest that social relationships flexibly impact the use of signals by elephants during greeting, and supports the hypothesis that elaborate greeting behaviour functions to strengthen social bonds upon reunion,” noted the researchers.
Researchers believe these elaborate greetings serve multiple purposes. They help strengthen social bonds and show recognition, particularly among closely bonded females. The combination of vocalizations, trunk reaching, and ear spreading reinforces their connections and ensures a warm welcome.
In addition, male elephants often direct their trunks towards other males, which researchers suggest could promote positive interactions or help them sniff out chemical information about potential competition.
This behavior enables them to assess each other’s status and intentions, facilitating a more nuanced understanding of their social environment and ensuring smoother interactions within their community.
Elephants aren’t the only ones with clever communication skills. Humans, chimpanzees, and other apes also use a mix of sounds and gestures, adapting how they communicate to fit the situation. Humans combine verbal language with facial expressions and body language to convey emotions and intentions.
Chimpanzees and other apes similarly use vocalizations like pant-hoots and screams, alongside gestures like hand waves or embraces, to express dominance, friendliness, or alarm. Both humans and apes modify their communication based on context, audience, and social hierarchy, demonstrating remarkable flexibility and intelligence in their social interactions.
The next time you see footage of an elephant greeting, pay close attention: there’s a whole conversation happening. Their elaborate rituals remind us just how intelligent and socially complex animals can be. It’s yet another reason to appreciate and protect these awe-inspiring creatures.
—–
Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.
Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.
—–