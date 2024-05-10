'Green' hydrogen energy production just got a lot easier

The race for clean, sustainable energy is heating up, and green hydrogen is poised to take center stage. This versatile fuel has the potential to replace fossil fuels in everything from transportation to heavy industry.

There’s just one catch — producing green hydrogen in the massive quantities we need has seemed impossible due to its reliance on a super-rare metal: iridium.

But a breakthrough from the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan could be about to change everything.

Their new technique reduces the amount of iridium needed in green hydrogen production by a whopping 95% – a game-changer for scaling up this transformative technology.

Green hydrogen

Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, can be extracted from water through electrolysis, a process that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. When used as fuel, hydrogen emits only water vapor, making it a zero-emissions energy source.

Traditionally, extracting hydrogen from water has required significant energy, often sourced from fossil fuels, which undermines the purpose of clean energy.

Electrolysis powered by renewable energy, like solar or wind, offers a solution. This process produces “green hydrogen” without leaving a carbon footprint.

Electrolysis needs efficient catalysts, and iridium, while highly effective, is both rare and expensive. This makes large-scale green hydrogen production costly and challenging.

Iridium in hydrogen production

The RIKEN team’s innovation lies in the way they combined iridium with manganese oxide. Instead of using a large block of iridium, they isolated individual iridium atoms and strategically dispersed them across the surface of manganese oxide, a more common metal. This careful arrangement and bonding trigger unique chemical interactions.

This new catalyst achieves the same excellent hydrogen production rate as pure iridium would, but with a fraction (only 5%!) of the rare, expensive metal. This makes it a far more accessible and cost-effective solution.

In electrolysis, catalysts can degrade over time, decreasing efficiency and increasing costs. This breakthrough catalyst maintains consistent performance for a remarkable duration – 3000 hours translates to over four months of non-stop hydrogen generation without any performance loss.

Oxidation states refer to how many electrons an atom has lost or gained in a chemical bond. Researchers believe that the iridium bonded with manganese oxide achieves an unusual +6 oxidation state, which could be the reason behind its significantly enhanced performance.

Significance of green hydrogen

“We expect our catalyst to be easily transferred to real-world applications,” says Ryuhei Nakamura, the study’s lead researcher. This means existing green hydrogen plants might be upgradeable, making the transition smoother.

Less iridium means lower upfront costs, making green hydrogen more competitive and attractive for investment. Iridium’s scarcity and high price create a huge barrier to scaling up green hydrogen production.

This new technique dramatically lowers the amount of iridium required, making the whole process significantly more affordable to set up and run.

When the cost of a technology decreases, it becomes a more enticing investment opportunity. Lower upfront costs due to reduced iridium needs could bring in a wider range of investors, accelerating funding for green hydrogen projects and development.

Faster transition

This breakthrough could give us decades of breathing room as we develop truly sustainable catalysts made from common metals. Ideally, green hydrogen production wouldn’t rely on rare metals at all.

However, developing efficient catalysts using earth-abundant metals takes time. This breakthrough buys us decades by greatly improving efficiency while we work toward fully sustainable solutions.

The global energy transition can’t happen overnight. This technology provides a realistic pathway: increased green hydrogen production while giving us time to perfect catalysts that are completely independent of rare metals.

Green hydrogen is a part of the bigger picture

The team is already collaborating with industry heavyweights to test their catalyst at scale. We could see this technology rolled out sooner rather than later.

Collaborating with industry players means moving quickly from the lab to testing in large-scale hydrogen production facilities. This significantly speeds up practical application.

If tests are successful, this technology could be integrated fairly quickly into existing hydrogen production processes. This means we might not have to wait years or decades for the benefits.

The RIKEN catalyst is fantastic news, but remember, it’s one piece of a much larger puzzle. To really unleash green hydrogen’s potential, we need:

Investment everywhere: Governments, companies, and investors need to step up their funding of green hydrogen infrastructure, from production to distribution.

Governments, companies, and investors need to step up their funding of green hydrogen infrastructure, from production to distribution. A team effort: Green hydrogen will work best alongside other renewables like solar and wind. Smart energy grids are needed to balance it all out.

Green hydrogen will work best alongside other renewables like solar and wind. Smart energy grids are needed to balance it all out. The consumer factor: Industries need incentives to switch, but so do we as individuals. Green hydrogen-powered vehicles or energy storage solutions could become part of our daily lives in the future.

This breakthrough reminds us of the incredible potential science has to address our global energy challenges. The green hydrogen revolution is still in its early stages, but progress like this makes it feel excitingly within reach.

Let’s stay informed, engaged, and push for policies that accelerate innovation and drive down costs – a cleaner, greener future is waiting.

The study is published in the journal Science.

