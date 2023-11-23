Shipwreck sites
11-23-2023

Hidden havens: Shipwreck sites provide a sanctuary for marine life

Earth.com staff writer

A recent study by the University of Plymouth and Blue Marine Foundation reveals a significant ecological benefit of shipwrecks around the UK’s coastline. 

These shipwreck sites, estimated at around 50,000, have been acting as refuges for marine life, particularly in areas that are still open to destructive bottom towed fishing

Key insights

The research shows that shipwrecks, many of which have been on the seabed for over a century, are deterring bottom towed trawling, a method commonly used by fishers to secure catches.

This deterrent effect has preserved the seabed in and around shipwreck sites from the damage typically seen in heavily fished areas. The study found a striking contrast in marine life density between wreck sites and areas actively used for bottom towed fishing. 

Protected areas

On average, marine life density was 240% greater within wreck sites compared to actively trawled areas. This difference was even more pronounced within a 50m radius of the wrecks, where marine life density was 340% greater than control sites.

By contrast, in areas closed to trawling, the abundance of marine life was 149% greater than on wreck sites and 85% greater than the seabed surrounding the wrecks. This indicates that while shipwrecks offer significant protection, fully protected areas show even greater ecological benefits.

Trawling pressure 

Jenny Hickman, who completed this research as part of her MSc Marine Conservation program at the University of Plymouth, emphasized the lack of trawling pressure at the shipwreck sites.

“The industrial use of bottom towed fishing gear has been commonplace since the 1800s, and has significantly altered marine communities and ecosystem services. Outside of legal protection, only areas inaccessible to trawlers are offered any protection, which is why shipwreck sites are rarely subject to trawling pressure,” explained Hickman. 

“As many have been in situ for more than 100 years, they offer a baseline of ecological potential when trawling pressure is reduced or removed.”

Focus of the study

The research was conducted around five shipwreck sites off the Berwickshire coast, believed to have sunk in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. 

The team gathered video footage from these wrecks, the surrounding areas, and control locations, assessing the diversity and abundance of marine species.

Ecosystem recovery 

Joe Richards, Scotland Project Manager for Blue Marine Foundation and co-author of the study, expressed his excitement about the findings. 

“It has long been thought that shipwrecks could be playing an important role in providing sanctuary for marine species to utilize. It is brilliant to see this proven in this study,” said Richards.

“The research provides an insight into what might be possible if bottom towed fishing activity is reduced. This feeds into our wider understanding of shipwrecks potential to contribute to ecosystem recovery and enhancement, given the sheer number found on the seabed.”

Study implications 

The University of Plymouth and Blue Marine Foundation have a long-standing collaboration, studying the benefits of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs). Their research, including studies in the Lyme Bay MPA, has informed the UK Government’s approach to MPA management. 

The researchers say the latest study demonstrates the importance of factoring wreck sites into future conservation plans, but also the benefits of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) status.

“In recent years, the UK has made significant strides in terms of measures to protect the marine environment. There is still much to be done to reach the goal of having 30% of the ocean protected by 2030, but if we are to get close to that we need detailed evidence about what makes our ocean so special and any existing initiatives that are working well,” said study senior author Dr. Emma Sheehan.

“This study builds on our existing work in that regard, and highlights an impact of past human activity that is actually having a positive impact on the seabed today. It is unquestionably something that should be factored into future marine management plans.”

Image Credit: marcusrose.gue

The study is published in the journal Marine Ecology.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
11-23-2023
Beef and dairy contain a powerful cancer-fighting nutrient
11-23-2023
Hidden havens: Shipwreck sites provide a sanctuary for marine life
11-23-2023
Food for the aging brain: Mediterranean diet protects cognitive health
11-23-2023
Earth receives laser communication from 10 million miles away
11-23-2023
Taste buds are the first line of defense against eating too much and too fast
11-23-2023
Holiday travel: Healthy tips from the American Heart Association
11-23-2023
Giant 'sunspot archipelago' could unleash powerful solar storms towards Earth
11-23-2023
Stunning photo of Earth and the Moon captured by the Orion spacecraft
11-23-2023
Massive comet explodes again as it heads towards Earth
11-23-2023
How temperature extremes change the distribution of species
11-23-2023
Common microbe found to be the culprit behind skin itch
11-22-2023
Deep impacts: Helmet jellyfish foretell the dangers of seafloor mining
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved