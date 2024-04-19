How extreme cold events fit into the global warming model

Global warming is undeniable, yet recent winters have witnessed record-breaking, extreme cold temperatures in unexpected areas. This paradoxical situation has scientists investigating the Warm Arctic-Cold Continent (WACC) phenomenon and its far-reaching impacts.

A study by the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology underscores a significant change in WACC patterns from the 2030s onward, with implications for weather forecasting, climate modeling, and community preparedness.

Warm Arctic-cold continent (WACC) phenomenon

The WACC phenomenon centers on how rapid Arctic warming and diminishing sea ice disrupt large-scale atmospheric circulation patterns, specifically the jet stream.

The jet stream functions as a boundary separating cold Arctic air from warmer air to the south. A warming Arctic shrinks the temperature difference between the Arctic and the mid-latitudes, weakening the jet stream.

This leads to a wavier jet stream that becomes prone to forming large, meandering loops. These loops allow frigid Arctic air to escape and plunge far southward into regions like North America, Europe, and Asia.

Consequently, these areas experience intense cold snaps, demonstrating how a warming Arctic has far-reaching impacts on weather patterns well beyond the Arctic region itself.

WACC pattern and extreme cold events

The team behind this research at the Gwangju Institute dove into the science behind WACC.

“The WACC pattern has significantly influenced winter climates, but what we see currently is merely the start of a drastic shift,” explained Professor Jin-Ho Yoon, lead researcher of the study.

The WACC pattern is likely at its strongest in the 2020s.

“These events will sharply decline post-2030s. Yet, this decline does not mean reduced extreme weather events in the future. Instead, winters will get warmer as global warming intensifies. Although cold snaps will occur less frequently, they may have more severe consequences when they do happen,” Professor Yoon warned.

Altered Arctic warming and WACC pendulum

Imagine a pendulum swinging between a super-warm Arctic and freezing cold continents. This pendulum represents the WACC pattern.

Right now, the Arctic is warming rapidly, causing a large temperature difference between it and mid-latitude continents.

This pushes the pendulum to swing wildly, resulting in the extreme cold snaps we see recently. Over the next few decades, the pendulum will start to slow down as the Arctic continues to warm and the temperature difference decreases.

Eventually, the swings may become so small that we might not notice the WACC pattern as strongly. Even though the pendulum will slow down, it doesn’t mean the end of extreme weather.

Global warming means that overall, winters will become warmer. However, those occasional icy blasts can still happen. Because they’ll be less frequent than they are now, they’ll be unexpected and out of the ordinary for places they hit. This makes them potentially even more severe in their impact when they do occur.

Significance of studying extreme cold events

Scientists use complex computer models to predict the weather and how the climate might change. This research shows those models need updating to reflect the upcoming changes in WACC, otherwise, our predictions might be way off.

“Understanding the impact of the drastic shift in WACC events and devising adaptation and mitigation strategies determines the future of our winter climate,” noted Ph.D. student Yungi Hong.

Vulnerable communities

Communities accustomed to experiencing frequent cold blasts due to the WACC phenomenon are facing a new challenge. As global warming progresses, these cold events are predicted to occur less often.

However, when they do happen, they are expected to be more intense and severe. This change means that the usual preparedness plans might no longer be sufficient.

These communities will need to develop new strategies that are specifically designed to handle the increased severity of the cold events, even though they will happen less frequently.

This involves enhancing infrastructure, improving emergency responses, and updating safety protocols to protect against the heightened risks of these less frequent, but more intense, cold blasts.

Effects of extreme cold events caused by WACC

The WACC phenomenon is a complex climate pattern that describes how warming in the Arctic can lead to colder winters in parts of North America, Europe, and Asia. Here are the broader implications of WACC:

Economic effects of extreme cold events

Agricultural disruption: Unpredictable weather patterns can threaten agricultural production, affecting crop yields and the timing of planting and harvesting. This can lead to economic losses for farmers and increased food prices.

Infrastructure stress: Infrastructure not designed to handle extreme cold may face operational challenges, requiring significant investments in upgrades or new technologies to ensure resilience.

Energy demand fluctuations: Extreme cold events can lead to spikes in energy demand as communities need more heating. This can strain energy supplies and increase costs.

Social impacts of extreme cold events

Increased energy poverty: Higher energy demands can exacerbate energy poverty, where households are unable to afford adequate heating. This can lead to increased rates of illness and a lower quality of life.

Emergency services strain: More frequent and severe weather can overwhelm emergency services, from road maintenance to medical response during extreme weather events.

Broader climate interactions

Interactions with other phenomena: The effects of WACC can interact with other climatic phenomena like El Niño or La Niña, complicating predictions and impacts across different regions.

Feedback loops: Changes in sea ice and snow cover not only result from WACC but can also exacerbate warming and atmospheric changes, creating feedback loops that further destabilize climate patterns.

Long-term climate predictions

Modeling challenges: Accurately modeling WACC impacts requires understanding these complex interactions and feedback mechanisms, which are currently challenging for climate models.

Future research needs: Continued research is essential to refine models and predictions, helping policymakers and communities better prepare for future conditions.

The WACC phenomenon is a stark reminder that climate change isn’t simple. It brings a whole cascade of unpredictable effects. This research is a call to action: we need to work on reducing our impact on the planet and get ready for the unexpected ways in which our world will keep changing.

The study is published in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–