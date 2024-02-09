January's record heat marks an alarming milestone

In a revelation that underscores the escalating impact of climate change, scientists have declared January as the hottest month on record, with global temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels.

In its latest report, the European Union’s climate change monitoring service confirmed that the world has just endured its warmest January. This new record marks a historical moment where, for the first time, the average temperature over a 12-month period exceeded 1.5C (2.7F) above pre-industrial times.

Surge in global temperatures

The unsettling news comes on the heels of 2023 being named the planet’s hottest year since records began in 1850. The intensification of human-induced climate change, coupled with the effects of El Niño – a climate pattern known for warming the surface waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean – has been pinpointed as the key drivers behind this surge in global temperatures.

“It is a significant milestone to see the global mean temperature for a 12-month period exceed 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures for the first time,” said Matt Patterson, an atmospheric physicist at the University of Oxford. This underscores the gravity of the situation, signaling a critical juncture in our ongoing battle against climate change.

Paris agreement

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has identified the previous warmest January to have occurred in 2020, emphasizing a worrying trend of increasing temperatures. This recent report is particularly alarming as it directly challenges the objectives set during the United Nations climate talks in Paris in 2015.

In the Paris Agreement, global leaders committed to limiting global warming to well below 2C (3.6F) while aiming for a cap of 1.5C, a threshold considered vital to averting the most catastrophic outcomes of climate change.

The surpassing of the 1.5C mark in a 12-month period does not directly imply a failure to meet the goals of the Paris agreement. However, some scientists express skepticism regarding the feasibility of maintaining temperatures within the 1.5C limit.

Immediate action is needed

The experts are calling for immediate and significant action to reduce CO2 emissions, thereby minimizing further temperature increases. “Rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are the only way to stop global temperatures increasing,” stated Samantha Burgess, C3S deputy director, highlighting the urgent need for decisive action.

However, efforts to implement robust policies aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions are being hindered by economic challenges and political pressures, with many governments facing scrutiny over their commitment to environmental initiatives amidst a crucial year for democratic elections worldwide.

Heading towards catastrophe

Denmark’s Global Climate Policy Minister, Dan Jorgensen, expressed a dire warning. “We are heading towards a catastrophe if we don’t fundamentally change the way we produce and consume energy within a few years,” Jorgensen told Reuters. “We don’t have long.”

Looking ahead, the prognosis for global temperatures remains concerning, with every month since June 2023 breaking records for being the hottest compared to their respective months in previous years.

U.S. scientists predict a one-in-three chance that 2024 will surpass last year’s temperatures, potentially ranking it among the top five warmest years on record. Although El Niño began to weaken last month, with prospects of shifting to its cooler counterpart, La Niña, later this year, January already set a new record for the highest average global sea surface temperatures.

Series of climate extremes

The Southern Hemisphere, currently in its summer season, is experiencing severe heatwaves, with Argentina and the Chilean capital of Santiago reporting record-breaking temperatures and devastating wildfires that claimed over 130 lives in early February.

This series of climate extremes serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for global cooperation and action in addressing the root causes of climate change, as the window for preventing irreversible damage narrows with each passing year.

