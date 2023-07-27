Wilting giants: Arizona's saguaro cacti are collapsing amid record heat

The saguaro cacti of Arizona, iconic symbols of the American West, are succumbing to a relentless barrage of extreme heat, as summer temperatures in the state continue to shatter records. Observations from scientists reveal alarming signs: the towering cacti are leaning, shedding their arms, and in certain instances, entirely collapsing.

Tania Hernandez, a research scientist at Phoenix’s expansive 140-acre Desert Botanical Garden, home to over two-thirds of all cactus species, expressed concern on Tuesday. Hernandez pointed out that the indispensable summer monsoon rains, a vital lifeline for the desert’s vegetation, have disappointingly failed to make their annual appearance.

This has resulted in an unprecedented survival test for the cacti, not just in the wild expanses of the Arizona desert, but also in the bustling cities like Phoenix.

“These plants are adapted to this heat, but at some point the heat needs to cool down and the water needs to come,” explained Hernandez.

Extreme heat continues

The extreme weather has persisted at a blistering 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) for a 25-day stretch in Phoenix, raising serious concerns about the future of the saguaro cacti. These magnificent giants can reach heights of over 40 feet (12 meters) and are a testament to nature’s resilience in one of the harshest climates on earth.

At the Desert Botanical Garden, a team of plant physiologists has been diligently studying the heat tolerance of these cacti. It was previously believed that these desert sentinels were ideally equipped to endure high temperatures and severe drought conditions. However, the current heatwave in Arizona is challenging this long-standing assumption.

Full impact is not yet clear

Cacti are uniquely adapted to desert conditions, but even they have their limits. These plants rely on cooler night temperatures and the occasional rain and mist for a break from the scorching heat. Without this essential reprieve, the cacti suffer internal damage.

“Plants now suffering from prolonged, excessive heat may take months or years to die,” warned Hernandez. This means that the full impact of this relentless heatwave may not be evident immediately, posing an insidious threat to the local ecology.

Living laboratory

In the heart of the city, Phoenix’s urban cacti are under close observation. This metropolis acts as a heat island, with its concrete and asphalt surfaces absorbing and radiating heat, creating conditions hotter than the surrounding rural areas.

According to Hernandez, this makes Phoenix an ideal place for studying the potential effects of future climate change on desert flora. The saguaros and other cacti species here serve as a living laboratory, mirroring the higher temperatures that plants in the wild are anticipated to face with the continued progression of climate change.

The plight of the saguaro cacti underscores the far-reaching impact of climate change, and the urgent need for comprehensive actions to mitigate its effects. This issue goes beyond the loss of a species; it signifies a disturbing disruption in the harmony of an ecosystem that evolved over thousands of years.

The future survival of the saguaro cacti, like many other species around the world, is precariously balanced on the frontline of the global climate crisis.

More about saguaro cacti

Saguaro cacti (Carnegiea gigantea) are emblematic of the Sonoran Desert and the broader American West. These giant cacti, which are native to the Sonoran Desert in Arizona, the Mexican State of Sonora, and a small area of California, are renowned for their size and longevity.

Saguaros are not only the largest cacti in the United States, but they are also among the most long-lived, with lifespans often exceeding 150 to 200 years. The saguaro’s impressive growth rate, although slow by human standards, is quite remarkable given the harsh desert environment in which they thrive. They can reach incredible heights of up to 40 feet (12 meters) and weigh as much as a ton when fully hydrated.

These majestic plants have an interesting growth pattern. For the first several years of their life, saguaros grow very slowly, often less than an inch per year. It can take up to 75 years for a saguaro to grow its first arm. As they mature, saguaros might sprout multiple arms, forming the classic cactus silhouette that has come to symbolize the American Southwest.

The saguaro cactus is well-adapted to the arid desert climate. It has a shallow root system that extends out as far from the plant as it is tall. This enables it to absorb as much water as possible during the infrequent desert rainstorms. A mature saguaro can soak up to 200 gallons of water during a single rainfall, which it stores in its sponge-like tissue to survive during drought periods.

Saguaros play a critical role in the desert ecosystem. They serve as a habitat and a source of sustenance for a variety of wildlife, including birds, bats, and insects. The flowers, which bloom at night from April to June, provide nectar to bats and birds, while the fruit that follows the bloom is a food source for many desert species.

Despite their resilience and adaptation to harsh conditions, saguaros are vulnerable to climate change, particularly prolonged drought and extreme heat, as the recent observations in Arizona have shown. The survival challenges they are facing underscore the broad impacts of climate change on fragile ecosystems and the urgent need for action.

