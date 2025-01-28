Keeping the peace: How drones can help humans and bears coexist

As landscapes shift around the world, changes in wildlife habitats often bring animals into closer contact with human populations. Such is the case in the American West, where certain populations of grizzly bears (also known as brown bears) are moving onto the prairie following successful conservation initiatives.

While the recovery of these formidable carnivores has been hailed as a significant victory, it has also triggered new challenges, as people grow wary of sharing the land with such large and powerful predators.

Return of grizzlies to the Great Plains

In the contiguous United States, grizzly bears have been classified as a protected species since the 1970s. Over several decades, conservation efforts and legal safeguards have allowed them to expand and reclaim parts of their historical range.

In areas like the greater Yellowstone ecosystem and Glacier National Park, populations have rebounded so effectively that grizzlies have migrated out from the mountains and onto the flat, open prairie.

Such reoccupation of ancient habitats can create conflicts where human settlement and agriculture now dominate.

These bears, weighing up to 751 kilograms (1,656 pounds) and possessing claws 15 centimeters (6 inches) long, can indeed pose risks – though their diet is often omnivorous and plant-based, they remain powerful predators.

Addressing public concerns and fears

As grizzlies re-enter the plains, many local residents find themselves living alongside an animal that can kill livestock, cause property damage, and – though rarely – pose a threat to people.

Recognizing these community concerns, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service responded by assigning a specialized bear manager, Wesley Sarmento from the University of Montana, to handle issues of human-bear conflict.

Sarmento held a series of public meetings to gather input. Residents voiced their main request: keep grizzlies out of towns, away from homes, and prevent them from preying on livestock.

Sarmento committed to addressing these requests by hazing bears – using methods intended to chase and deter bears from undesirable behaviors without harming them.

Hazing in wildlife management

Although hazing is commonly mentioned in wildlife management, few studies have formally tested its efficacy.

Seeking to fill that gap, Sarmento decided to record data on how well hazing succeeded in moving bears from problem areas and whether it instilled a lasting aversion in the animals, a concept known as “aversive conditioning.”

Initially, he used standard tools: a truck and a shotgun loaded with non-lethal ammunition, such as cracker shells and rubber rounds, designed to discourage bears without causing permanent injury.

In one instance, encountering a large, agitated male grizzly in a soggy field, Sarmento found it impossible to drive close. Approaching on foot, the bear charged – but a timely cracker shell deterred it. This dramatic experience led to interest in a new tool: “bear dogs.”

Sarmento acquired two adult Airedale Terriers, known locally as a favored breed, hoping they would help locate and chase off grizzlies. Some residents supported the idea, while others doubted the dogs’ effectiveness.

In practice, the dogs were inconsistent at detecting bears, often chasing other animals, such as feral cats or porcupines instead. Repeated training efforts yielded limited results.

Given the dogs’ shortcomings, the manager then turned to technology: a drone. Equipped with a thermal camera, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) could be flown over fences, canals, and uneven terrain.

Operators could remain safely in a vehicle while piloting the drone to harass and direct grizzlies away from sensitive areas like homes, towns, and livestock pastures – day or night.

This method proved highly effective. Bears could be steered exactly where Sarmento wanted, and the drone’s distinctive buzzing sound was enough to startle them into moving away quickly.

Drones teach bears to avoid humans

Over time, data showed that older bears needed fewer drone interventions, suggesting they learned to avoid humans and their properties after repeated negative encounters.

Additionally, the annual number of hazing events declined, an indicator of successful aversive conditioning.

This outcome benefitted both communities and wildlife: fewer conflicts meant fewer reasons for authorities to consider lethal or other severe control measures.

Reducing risks for bears and people

While success with drones and non-lethal deterrence methods is promising, the rate at which grizzlies are returning to the plains continues to raise concerns. Bears can remain at least partially drawn to the same foods and resources humans also value, increasing the likelihood of conflict.

Moreover, with climate change and other ecological pressures, maintaining safe coexistence between humans and grizzlies will require ongoing innovation and engagement with local communities.

Ultimately, the experiences in Montana demonstrate that even formidable predators like the grizzly bear can be deterred and taught to steer clear of human properties.

By combining aversive conditioning with new technologies, wildlife managers can reduce risks to both bears and people, preserving a conservation success story while addressing the inevitable challenges of human-wildlife coexistence.

More details can be found in Sarmento’s article, published in the journal Frontiers in Conservation Sciences.

