Live music connects people emotionally and physically

The audience held their breath in unison, captivated by the emotional pull of the music. When the melodies turned poignant, a shared stillness fell over the crowd. These remarkable reactions were among the early findings from the world’s largest music experiment, conducted in June 2024.

Music researcher Alexander Refsum Jensenius collaborated with the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation’s orchestra (KORK) and the radio program Abels tårn to explore the profound effects of live music.

“A lot of music research has focused on reading sheet music. We study music as an experience, looking at what it does to our bodies, thoughts, and emotions. To do that, it’s important to step out of the lab,” Jensenius explained.

As the head of RITMO, a Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies in Rhythm, Time, and Motion at the University of Oslo, Jensenius led a remarkable initiative.

The experiment involved musicians, audience members, and even radio listeners, using cutting-edge technology to measure physiological responses to music.

Emotional music creates unity

During the experiment, researchers used advanced tools to measure how people physically responded to live music.

Musicians and some audience members wore special vests equipped with sensors that tracked their breathing, heart rate, and physical movements.

The conductor used a motion-tracking suit and glasses, which monitored his hand gestures and gaze as he directed the orchestra.

To study audience movements, reflective wristbands captured their motions, recorded by an infrared camera. Radio listeners, though not physically present, participated by answering surveys about their emotional reactions, adding valuable data to the study.

Stillness effect of emotionally charged music

An intriguing discovery from this data was the “stillness effect.” While music often encourages physical movement, such as tapping feet or swaying, the opposite occurred during certain emotionally charged moments.

These intense sections of music caused the audience to sit completely still, as if transfixed.

“We clearly observed that, at certain moments during the concert, the music compelled the audience to sit perfectly still,” explained Jensenius.

This collective stillness reflected a profound shared emotional experience, creating a deeper bond between the audience members and enhancing their sense of connection.

Concerts as catalysts for community

Jensenius highlighted the social dynamics of concerts, describing how they create bonds among strangers.

“As social creatures, this likely explains why concerts are so popular. Findings regarding audience movement, stillness, and synchronized breathing illustrate how attending a concert integrates us into a community,” he noted.

Listening to live concerts on the radio also evoked a heightened emotional response compared to recordings. This highlights the unique engagement that live performances inspire, even from afar.

Music evokes deep memories

One particularly poignant moment occurred during a Beethoven piece that KORK had performed at the memorial ceremony following a terror attack in Norway.

Musicians and audience members alike experienced a wave of powerful emotions, highlighting music’s ability to evoke deep memories.

Among the audience, composer Edward Elgar’s “Nimrod” from the Enigma Variations elicited a strong reaction, with many reporting goosebumps. Data revealed heightened heart rate variability, a physiological marker of emotional arousal.

“People who score high on empathy tend to be more emotionally moved by music than others,” said Jensenius.

Performances without a conductor

The experiment also examined how the presence or absence of a conductor influenced both the musicians and the audience. In one scenario, the conductor led the performance as usual, guiding the musicians with gestures and cues.

In another, the conductor stepped aside, joined the orchestra as a player, and left the musicians to perform without a leader. This required the musicians to communicate more directly with one another, relying on heightened eye contact, attentive listening, and mutual understanding to keep the performance cohesive.

This shift significantly changed the dynamics of the performance. Without the guiding presence of a conductor, the musicians became more engaged with each other, promoting a stronger sense of collaboration and spontaneity. The music gained a unique intensity and energy, reflecting the musicians’ active interaction and shared responsibility.

Interestingly, the audience’s physiological responses mirrored this heightened dynamism. Data collected during the conductor-less performance indicated an increase in heart rate and engagement among audience members.

These findings suggest that while a conductor can create polished and seamless performances, the raw, vibrant energy of a conductor-less orchestra resonates deeply – making the music feel more alive and emotionally impactful.

Synchronizing hearts and minds

Preliminary findings suggest that musicians and audience members may synchronize their breathing during certain moments. This builds on prior research showing that musicians’ heartbeats can synchronize during performances.

“Music is a universal phenomenon, present in every culture and integral to daily life and ceremonies. But why does music have such a profound effect on us, and how can that power be harnessed? That’s what we aim to offer more insight into,” said Jensenius.

This remarkable study from University of Oslo not only deepens our understanding of music’s universal appeal but also highlights its profound ability to connect us – body, mind, and soul.

