Marine microbes can tell us about global changes in the ocean

Marine microbes have historically been less explored compared to animal and plant populations, which have significantly enriched our understanding of ecosystem processes and evolutionary adaptations.

The difficulty in isolating, culturing, and analyzing the genetic material of marine microorganisms has meant their vast diversity has largely gone uncharacterized.

However, the landscape is shifting due to advancements in molecular and computational methodologies. These technologies are unveiling the potential of marine microbes to act as indicators of global changes in our oceans.

Genetic shifts in marine microbes

In a recent study, experts analyzed marine microbial populations to gauge the impacts of global change. By examining the collective data on these populations and their ecological roles, the researchers have identified an important trend. They found that even minor genetic shifts among marine microbes correlate more directly with gradual environmental shifts than changes within larger species.

“Small genetic changes in these populations could be more directly correlated with the slight but continuous environmental changes associated with global change, than the analysis of species,” said study lead author Ramiro Logares from the Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM-CSIC).

Furthermore, Logares attributes the insights to the advent of new molecular techniques. These techniques allow for a broader, more detailed genetic exploration of microbial communities directly in their natural habitats.

Technological revolution

The application of advanced techniques such as metagenomics and metatranscriptomics has revolutionized our ability to study these elusive populations. The methods allow scientists to conduct studies without the need for traditional culturing techniques.

As a result, scientists can directly extract and analyze genetic data from uncultured aquatic microbial species. This analysis has revealed significant genetic diversity and distinct patterns of adaptation and differentiation, influenced by environmental factors like temperature.

Genetic diversity of marine microbes

For the extensive study, the researchers reviewed over 150 scholarly articles. The analysis provides a comprehensive overview of how the genetic variability of microbial populations is linked to broader ecosystem processes and adaptations.

Logares emphasized the importance of this research: “Knowing the genetic diversity and population dynamics of marine microbes allows us to obtain valuable information on their resilience or vulnerability to global change.”

Understanding how microbial populations adapt to changing conditions is essential for assessing marine ecosystem health and functionality.

The future of marine microbial research

Logares advocates for continued exploration into population genomics to deepen our understanding of microbial diversity. He believes that this will not only shed light on the complex architecture and functioning of the marine microbiome, but will also enhance our ability to devise more effective management and conservation strategies.

“The ocean microbiome currently faces multiple challenges derived from anthropogenic-induced climate change. For example, sea-surface warming, decreasing O 2 and increasing CO 2 levels, acidification, changes in water circulation, changes in nutrient inputs, and other biotic factors (such as new parasites or predators). Thus far, relatively few studies have investigated the reaction of marine microbes to global change,” wrote the researchers.

“Selective changes derived from global change can have significant consequences in microbial community structure, populations, evolution, and ultimately, in the biogeochemical cycles they mediate.”

“As a response to the changing oceanic conditions, microbes are anticipated to undergo shifts in their geographic distributions, alterations in community structure, modifications in gene expression – including epigenetic changes – and adaptations to the new environmental conditions.”

“However, the relative significance of these mechanisms in shaping the overall response remains uncertain. Population genomics has the potential to provide new insights into the relative relevance of these processes in the reaction of microbes to a changing ocean.”

More about marine microbes

Marine microbes are incredibly diverse microorganisms that inhabit ocean environments, ranging from the sunlit surfaces of the seas to the dark depths of the ocean floor. They include bacteria, archaea, algae, protozoa, and fungi, each playing a crucial role in oceanic ecosystems.

These tiny life forms are essential in cycling nutrients, breaking down pollutants, and supporting the marine food web through processes like photosynthesis and decomposition.

The planet’s atmospheric balance

Marine microbes are responsible for producing more than half of the Earth’s oxygen, making them vital for maintaining the atmospheric balance. They also contribute significantly to the global carbon cycle, capturing vast amounts of carbon dioxide, thereby influencing climate patterns and the health of the environment.

Scientific research

Additionally, marine microbes have unique adaptations that allow them to thrive in extreme conditions, such as high pressure, low temperature, and varying salinity levels found in different parts of the ocean. This adaptability makes them an interesting subject for scientific research, potentially leading to breakthroughs in biotechnology, medicine, and environmental science.

Their genetic diversity and metabolic capabilities also make them a valuable resource for discovering new pharmaceuticals and enzymes that could have industrial applications. Despite their small size, marine microbes have a profound impact on the global ecosystem and human life.

The study is published in the journal Microbiome.

