Millions of deaths in India linked to air pollution

Unfortunately for some, the simple act of breathing could be causing significant harm – and even death. A recent study from Karolinska Institutet highlights the devastating health impacts of air pollution in India.

The research emphasizes the urgent need for stricter air quality regulations to protect the health of India’s 1.4 billion residents.

PM2.5: A major health hazard

The study focuses on PM2.5 particles – airborne pollutants smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. These particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing severe health risks.

Over a ten-year span (2009–2019), the researchers examined the connection between PM2.5 levels and mortality across 655 districts in India.

“We found that every 10 microgram per cubic metre increase in PM2.5 concentration led to an 8.6 percent increase in mortality,” said study co-author Petter Ljungman, a researcher at the Institute of Environmental Medicine at Karolinska Institutet.

Alarming mortality linked to air pollution

The findings reveal that air pollution exceeding India’s own air quality guidelines of 40 micrograms per cubic meter contributed to approximately 3.8 million deaths during the study period.

However, when measured against the stricter World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic meter, the toll rose to a staggering 16.6 million deaths – accounting for nearly 25% of all deaths in India during that time.

The study emphasizes that no region in India meets the WHO’s air quality standards. In fact, some areas recorded PM2.5 levels as high as 119 micrograms per cubic meter, far surpassing even India’s less stringent guidelines.

This means that the entire population of India is consistently exposed to harmful pollution levels, year after year.

Need for stricter regulations

“The results show that current guidelines in India are not sufficient to protect health. Stricter regulations and measures to reduce emissions are of utmost importance,” said Ljungman.

Although the Indian government launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in 2017 to tackle air pollution, PM2.5 concentrations have continued to rise in several regions of India.

The researchers point out that PM2.5 particles can travel hundreds of kilometers, making it crucial to address both local and long-range sources of pollution.

Global collaboration for a growing problem

This research on air pollution was a collaborative effort involving experts from India, Sweden, the USA, Israel, and Italy.

It highlights the importance of international cooperation in combating air pollution – a problem that knows no borders. The study was funded by Formas, Sweden’s research council for sustainable development.

“Our study provides evidence that can be used to create better air quality policies, both in India and globally,” said Ljungman.

Millions of annual deaths worldwide

Air pollution is a growing global health crisis, impacting not only respiratory health but also increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and premature births.

According to the WHO, air pollution is responsible for 7 million deaths worldwide annually, making it one of the leading causes of mortality.

In urban areas, air pollution in India is driven by vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and construction dust, which contribute heavily to PM2.5 levels. Rural areas, on the other hand, face challenges from biomass burning and agricultural residue fires, further worsening the pollution crisis.

Additionally, long-term exposure to pollutants can lead to chronic conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and even cognitive decline.

Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions, face heightened risks. The economic burden of air pollution is also immense, affecting productivity and leading to higher healthcare costs.

Governments worldwide are introducing measures such as emission controls, cleaner energy sources, and stricter air quality standards to combat this issue. However, achieving significant results requires collective action at local, national, and global levels.

Urgent need to combat air pollution

The findings of this study bring to light the public health emergency caused by air pollution in India.

As millions of lives are at stake, it is imperative for policymakers to adopt stricter air quality standards and implement measures to reduce emissions effectively.

Beyond India, these results serve as a wake-up call for the global community to prioritize clean air initiatives and combat this silent killer.

The study is recently published in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health.

