Mysterious force moves the Ross Ice Shelf in Antarctica every day

Antarctica’s Ross Ice Shelf, a massive floating ice platform about the size of France, shifts suddenly a few inches at least once a day. Now, this isn’t some creeping glacier-like motion. A hidden force within Antarctica’s ice, far from the surface, triggers these sudden shifts.
The Ross Ice Shelf is the largest ice shelf of Antarctica, an immense floating platform of ice that plays a crucial role in the continent’s glacial system and the global climate. Here’s a deeper look into its significance, characteristics, and the role it plays in our planet’s ecology:
This phenomenon centers around the Ross Ice Shelf and a conveyor belt of ice that feeds into it – an ice stream. Ice shelves are thick masses of ice floating on the ocean, extending out from glaciers flowing inland.
Ice streams are sections within these glaciers that flow at a faster rate. This particular ice stream, known as the Whillans Ice Stream, is one of several feeding the huge Ross Ice Shelf.
“We found that the whole shelf suddenly moves about 6 to 8 centimeters (or 3 inches) once or twice a day, triggered by a slip on an ice stream that flows into the ice shelf,” explains Doug Wiens, a professor of earth, environmental, and planetary sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.
Ice shelves are similar to massive brakes. They slow down the glaciers emptying into the sea, preventing too much ice from melting and raising sea levels. A collapsing ice shelf means runaway glaciers, potentially causing problems for coastal communities worldwide.
The movement of the Ross Ice Shelf could be an early indicator of changes impacting the stability of the ice shelf itself.
Scientists describe this movement as a sudden surge caused by uneven behavior within the ice stream. Imagine a large section, over 60 miles wide, remaining stationary while other sections of the ice stream inch forward.
Abruptly, this chunk breaks free and surges onward up to 16 inches within a few minutes. This happens once or twice every day, jolting the entire Ross Ice Shelf as it does.
Scientists have been studying ice streams for decades, trying to understand why their speeds change. While probably not directly linked to human-caused warming, this sudden surging might be due to variations in water present at the base of the glacier, impacting how easily it slides.
“I’ve published several papers about the Whillans Ice Stream slip events in the past, but had not discovered that the whole Ross Ice Shelf also moves until now,” says Wiens.
These slip events create stresses within the ice shelf, potentially leading to fractures or icequakes. Currently, this is considered a normal part of life for this ice shelf.
“There is a worry that the Ross Ice Shelf will someday disintegrate since other smaller and thinner ice shelves have done so,” Wiens emphasizes. We know the Ross Ice Shelf broke apart around 120,000 years ago, causing runaway ice loss.
This new finding is one more piece in our understanding of this complex, changing Antarctic landscape. It underscores the interconnectedness within the ice world and the forces at play there – some visible, some taking place deep below the frozen surface.
The study is published in Geophysical Research Letters.
—–
Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.
Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.
—–