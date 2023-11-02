NASA's Lucy discovers two asteroids instead of one during Dinkinesh flyby

NASA’s ambitious Lucy mission has made an extraordinary start, surpassing expectations with its initial asteroid flyby. The spacecraft encountered not one but two asteroids, revealing the binary nature of the small main belt asteroid named Dinkinesh. This unforeseen revelation has added excitement and complexity to Lucy’s journey through space.

The binary asteroid Dinkinesh

Dinkinesh, which translates to “marvelous” in the Amharic language, has certainly lived up to its name. Hal Levison is the principal investigator for Lucy. He is from the Boulder, Colorado, branch of the San-Antonio-based Southwest Research Institute, and expressed his marvel at the discovery.

Initially, the mission was set to encounter seven asteroids. However, the unexpected binary has upped the count, with Lucy now set to study a total of 11 celestial bodies.

Prior to Lucy’s flyby, the mission team had speculated on the possibility of Dinkinesh being a binary system. This was due to fluctuations in the asteroid’s brightness, as observed by Lucy’s instruments. The recent flyby images have confirmed this hypothesis, showcasing Dinkinesh as a close binary system.

Unveiling the binary pair

From the preliminary image analysis, scientists estimate the larger of the two bodies to be roughly 0.5 miles (790 meters) wide. Its smaller companion at about 0.15 miles (220 meters).

This discovery has piqued the interest of astronomers and scientists alike, promising to offer new insights into the nature of small asteroids.

Testing the terminal tracking system

One of the primary objectives of this flyby was to test Lucy’s onboard systems. Specifically, scientists were excited about the terminal tracking system.

This system is essential for the spacecraft to autonomously track fast-moving asteroids, clocking speeds of around 10,000 mph. Tom Kennedy is a guidance and navigation engineer at Lockheed Martin in Littleton, Colorado. Kennedy also expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the system.

Despite the unexpected challenge of tracking a binary, the system operated flawlessly, providing the team with a series of high-quality images.

Analyzing asteroid Dinkinesh’s nature

While the primary goal was to test the spacecraft’s capabilities, scientists are eagerly analyzing the data to understand more about the small asteroids’ characteristics. According to Keith Noll, Lucy project scientist from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, this event marks the closest observation of the smallest main belt asteroid, with the binary aspect only adding to the excitement.

Comparisons have already been drawn to the binary near-Earth asteroid pair, Didymos and Dimorphos, which were studied by the DART mission. However, the Lucy team has noticed intriguing differences that warrant further exploration.

The road ahead for Lucy

The data from the Dinkinesh encounter will continue to be downloaded over the course of a week. This extensive information will be vital for the team to assess the spacecraft’s behavior during the flyby.

In addition, NASA will make necessary preparations for Lucy’s next encounter with the main belt asteroid Donaldjohanson, anticipated in 2025.

With these preliminary successes, Lucy is well on its way to its primary objective: the study of the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, starting in 2027. This mission is set to enhance our understanding of the solar system, offering unprecedented insight into the primordial materials that helped shape the planets.

In summary, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has already begun rewriting the script for what was expected to be an already groundbreaking mission. The surprise discovery of the binary asteroid Dinkinesh adds another layer to our understanding of the complexity of the cosmos.

As Lucy continues its 12-year mission, the scientific community eagerly awaits the wealth of knowledge it will bring, offering a glimpse into the earliest days of our solar system.

