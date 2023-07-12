 New planet discovered with an ocean not far from Earth • Earth.com
New planet discovered, TOI-733b
07-12-2023

New planet discovered with an ocean not far from Earth

Earth.com staff writer

The scientific community has discovered a new planet. It is located 245 light-years away from Earth and has been named TOI-733b. Its size is slightly less than twice the radius of Earth. It has a unique feature: its atmosphere. For now, experts have presented two possibilities. The first is that it may have lost its atmosphere layer. The second is that it could be a “highly irradiated oceanic world.”

This is stated in a study published by the specialized astronomy journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. In the study, it is detailed that this new planet has a density of 3.98 grams per cubic centimeter. To give an idea, it is slightly lower than Earth’s density, which is 5.51 grams per cubic centimeter, but higher than that of our neighbor Mars.

Another point mentioned in the Astronomy & Astrophysics article is that this planet orbits a star slightly smaller than the Sun and completes its orbit in a total of 4.9 days. It is this proximity to the star that serves as an explanation for the first of the two scenarios that scientists have proposed regarding its atmosphere.

Currently, exoplanet TOI-733b is a dry rock devoid of a gaseous layer. One of the reasons scientists find to explain this situation is that, being a body very close to its Sun, the atmosphere would eventually evaporate. But this is not the only hypothesis they consider. They also believe that something else could be happening: it could be an oceanic planet.

TOI-733b is similar to a mini Neptune

Another significant discovery highlighted by the publication of this article is the similarity between this planet, as well as others with similar characteristics, and Neptune, although on a smaller scale. These types of bodies share a common trait, which is their shrinking process due to the loss of atmosphere.

And while this latest discovery seems to support this theory, it is still unknown who or what is responsible for this phenomenon: whether it is the star to which these planets are closest or the heat they themselves emit.

