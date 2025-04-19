New volcanic clues hint at ancient life on Mars

Mars’ Jezero Crater continues to reveal unexpected findings, with recent analyses uncovering a diverse array of volcanic rocks across its floor.

NASA’s Perseverance rover has been instrumental in studying these rocks, with Texas A&M’s Dr. Michael Tice leading part of the research.

The findings may offer the strongest clues yet about Mars’ ancient geology and its potential to have once supported life.

Complex volcanic rocks discovered

The crater’s Máaz formation is more than just a layer of lava. It’s a complex suite of iron-rich volcanic rocks. These range from basic basaltic flows to evolved trachyandesites, with visible signs of internal layering, vesicles, and even amygdules.

Using PIXL (Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry), the team mapped chemical compositions down to 120 microns. This level of detail allows scientists to see not only what elements exist, but how they arrange within the rock’s fabric.

“By analyzing these diverse volcanic rocks, we’ve gained valuable insights into the processes that shaped this region of Mars,” said Dr. Tice. “This enhances our understanding of the planet’s geological history and its potential to have supported life.”

Magma evolution deep in Mars’ crust

The PIXL data show a high degree of fractional crystallization. Pyroxenes, feldspars, and olivine were once molten minerals that solidified deep within the Martian crust.

Some of the most iron-rich rocks, like those from the Bellegarde and Guillaumes sites, contain low magnesium numbers – as low as 11.2 – and high FeO contents exceeding 20%. These numbers suggest an unusually evolved magma.

Crystals within the rocks, particularly plagioclase feldspar in Alfalfa, show thermal disequilibrium. Some crystals formed slowly, then cooled rapidly in newer lava – preserving resorption textures and chemical zoning.

Rocks show signs of crust mixing

Crystallization alone can’t explain all of the data. Thermodynamic models failed to reproduce the extreme iron enrichments found in the rocks. The experts believe these magmas also assimilated crustal materials rich in iron and silica.

“The processes we see here – fractional crystallization and crustal assimilation – happen in active volcanic systems on Earth,” said Dr. Tice.

“It suggests that this part of Mars may have had prolonged volcanic activity, which in turn could have provided a sustained source for different compounds used by life.”

Key ingredients for life

Altered minerals in the rocks tell another story. Olivine shows signs of serpentinization, indicating past interactions with water. Other secondary phases, like hydrated sulfates and chlorine-bearing apatite, hint at the presence of late-stage fluids.

The presence of water plus long-lasting heat from volcanism boosts the chances that Jezero once hosted habitable conditions. These clues help build a picture of Mars’ more dynamic and wetter past.

Volcanic rocks hold clues to the past

Perseverance has collected core samples from these rocks. The Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission hopes to bring them back to Earth by the 2030s. Once here, scientists will be able to date the minerals and analyze trace isotopes with far greater precision.

“We’ve carefully selected these rocks because they contain clues to Mars’ past environments,” said Dr. Tice.

“When we get them back to Earth and can analyze them with laboratory instruments, we’ll be able to ask much more detailed questions about their history and potential biological signatures.”

More exciting discoveries ahead

NASA and the European Space Agency plan to return Perseverance’s collected samples to Earth by the early 2030s. Once here, scientists will study them using precise laboratory tools to confirm their origin, age, and biological potential.

Dr. Tice and his colleagues believe this is only the beginning of what Jezero’s rocks will reveal. The PIXL results have already provided unparalleled insight into Martian magmatism, crustal recycling, and chemical evolution.

“Some of the most exciting work is still ahead of us. This study is just the beginning. We’re seeing things that we never expected, and I think in the next few years, we’ll be able to refine our understanding of Mars’ geological history in ways we never imagined,” said Dr. Tice.

Whether or not these volcanic rocks ever supported life on Mars, they are clearly part of a much bigger story – one about a young planet shaping itself through fire, water, and time.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

