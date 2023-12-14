Practicing yoga nidra improves sleep, memory and cognition

Yoga nidra, a form of mindfulness training, is emerging as a potential tool for enhancing sleep quality, cognition, learning, and memory. Conducted by Karuna Datta of the Armed Forces Medical College in India, the study identified significant benefits, even for novice practitioners.

Studying yoga nidra and physiology

The research focused on a two-week intervention with a group of novice yoga nidra practitioners. The study differentiated itself from previous ones by employing objective measures, such as polysomnographic sleep analysis and a comprehensive battery of cognitive tests.

These measures were applied before and after the participants engaged in a two-week yoga nidra practice, which was facilitated through a 20-minute audio recording used during the daytime.

Sleep and cognitive benefits

One of the notable outcomes of the study was an increase in the percentage of delta-waves during deep sleep. Delta-waves are crucial for the restoration and healing processes during sleep.

The researchers observed not only an enhanced sleep efficiency but also a marked improvement in the quality of sleep, evidenced by these increased delta-wave activities.

The study also revealed significant improvements in various cognitive abilities. Participants demonstrated faster responses across all cognitive tests without compromising accuracy.

More specifically, improvements were noted in tasks assessing working memory, abstraction, recognition of fear and anger, and spatial learning and memory tasks. These findings align with existing research linking delta-wave sleep to improved attention and memory.

Why yoga nidra improves sleep

Yoga nidra differs from more physically demanding yoga practices. Instead of focusing on physical postures, breathing, and muscle control, it guides individuals into a state of conscious relaxation while lying down. This aspect of yoga nidra makes it a highly accessible activity for a wide range of individuals.

The authors of the study believe that their findings provide objective evidence supporting the effectiveness of yoga nidra in enhancing sleep quality and cognitive performance. Given its low cost and accessibility, this yoga style could be a beneficial practice for many individuals.

Reflecting on the study’s implications, the authors explained, “Yoga nidra practice improves sleep and makes brain processing faster. Accuracy also increased, especially with learning and memory-related tasks.”

In summary, this pilot study offers promising insights into the benefits of practicing yoga nidra. With its unique approach to mindfulness and relaxation, yoga nidra not only enhances sleep quality but also boosts cognitive abilities.

As research in this area continues to evolve, yoga nidra might become a more widely recognized and utilized tool in the pursuit of better mental and physical well-being.

More about yoga nidra

As discussed above, yoga nidra, often referred to as “yogic sleep,” is a powerful meditation technique rooted in ancient Indian traditions. Unlike conventional yoga that emphasizes physical postures, yoga nidra focuses on deep relaxation while maintaining full consciousness.

Practitioners often describe the experience as a state of awakened sleep, where the body rests deeply while the mind remains quietly alert.

Process of yoga nidra

To practice yoga nidra, one begins by preparing a comfortable and quiet space, often lying down in a relaxed position. The environment plays a crucial role, as it should be conducive to relaxation and free from distractions.

The core of yoga nidra is a guided meditation, which typically involves a series of steps:

Setting an Intention: The practice begins with the setting of a personal intention or ‘Sankalpa’, which acts as a guiding beacon throughout the session.

Body Scan and Breath Awareness: This involves a conscious and systematic journey through different parts of the body, often accompanied by awareness of the breath. This process helps in releasing physical tension and anchoring the mind.

Emotional Exploration: Some practices may include exploring emotions or feelings, allowing a safe space for acknowledgment and release.

Visualization and Imagery: The use of imagery or visualization can lead the practitioner to a deeper state of relaxation and insight.

Sleep and health benefits of yoga nidra

One of the most immediate benefits of yoga nidra is profound relaxation. By guiding the mind through various stages of consciousness, it helps reduce stress and anxiety, promoting a sense of well-being.

As mentioned previously, regular practice of yoga nidra can significantly improve sleep quality. It helps in calming the nervous system, thereby aiding in better sleep patterns and potentially alleviating issues like insomnia.

Yoga nidra is known to enhance mental clarity and concentration. It also provides a space to process emotions, leading to greater emotional stability and resilience.

Though it’s a predominantly mental practice, yoga nidra also positively impacts physical health. It can lower blood pressure, reduce chronic pain, and improve immune system function.

Incorporating yoga nidra into daily life

One of the key advantages of yoga nidra is its accessibility. It does not require any special physical skills or equipment, making it suitable for people of all ages and physical abilities.

For maximum benefit, regular practice is recommended. Even short sessions of 10-20 minutes can be highly effective in reaping the benefits of this practice.

It can be a standalone practice or integrated with other forms of yoga or meditation routines. Most enthusiasts believe that it complements other practices by deepening relaxation and mindfulness.

In summary, yoga nidra offers a unique and powerful way to explore the depths of relaxation and consciousness. Its benefits extend from the mental to the physical, making it a holistic practice for overall well-being.

Whether you are seeking stress relief, better sleep, or deeper meditation, yoga nidra can be a transformative tool in your wellness journey.

The full study was published in the journal PLOS ONE.

