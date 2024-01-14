Quantum mechanics uncovers hidden patterns in the stock market

In the ever-evolving world of financial markets, understanding the unpredictable nature of stock market fluctuations is crucial. A new study has taken a leap in this field by developing an innovative quantum mechanics model to analyze the stock market.

This model not only encompasses economic uncertainty and investor behavior but also aims to unravel the mysteries behind stock market anomalies like fat tails, volatility clustering, and contrarian effects.

Analyzing stocks with a quantum model

The core of this model is quantum mechanics, a pillar of physics known for explaining the behavior of subatomic particles.

This study leverages these principles to model the dynamics of stock returns. Dr. Kwangwon Ahn, an Associate Professor of Industrial Engineering at Yonsei University and the first author of the study, sheds light on this approach.

“Stock return drift results from an external potential representing market forces, pulling short-term fluctuations back to long-term equilibrium,” he explains.

In an intriguing twist, the study introduces a diffusion coefficient to measure stock return volatility. By solving the Schrödinger equation — a cornerstone of quantum mechanics — the researchers unearthed a power law distribution in the tail, a characteristic often observed in stock returns.

This power law distribution suggests that extreme events, like stock market crashes, occur more frequently than what a normal distribution would predict.

The researchers also discovered that the power law exponent, which indicates the ‘fatness’ of the tail, is inversely related to the diffusion coefficient and external potential.

Quantum theory and the stock market

What does this mean for the stock market? It implies that higher volatility and a slower reversion to equilibrium amplify herding behavior among investors, especially during times of uncertainty and information asymmetry.

The study goes further by testing this model with empirical data from the U.S. stock market. Using the growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) and forecaster uncertainty as indicators for business cycles and economic uncertainty, respectively, they found a positive correlation between the power law exponent and the GDP growth rate, and a negative correlation with forecaster uncertainty.

This confirms their theoretical predictions and highlights the role of economic uncertainty in linking business cycles with herding behavior in stock returns.

Dr. Daniel Sungyeon Kim, the corresponding author and an Associate Professor of Finance at Chung-Ang University, emphasizes the broader implications of their work.

“Our study shows that quantum mechanics can be a useful tool to understand the stock market, a complex system with many interacting agents. We hope that our study can inspire more interdisciplinary research that combines physics and finance to explore the hidden patterns and mechanisms of the stock market,” he states.

The future of physics and finance

In a significant revelation, the study shows that economic uncertainty is the root cause of counter-cyclical herding behavior in stock returns.

This insight has profound implications for investors and policymakers alike, offering a new lens through which to view market dynamics and make more informed decisions.

In summary, this intriguing study challenges conventional methods of analyzing stock markets while blending the realms of physics and finance.

As we continue to grapple with the complexities of financial markets, such innovative approaches are not just welcome but necessary for a deeper, more accurate understanding of the forces at play.

The full study was published in the journal Financial Innovation.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–