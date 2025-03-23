Spiral patterns can spontaneously form on metal surfaces

A small mistake in a laboratory can sometimes lead to unexpected wonders. That is exactly what happened when a germanium wafer with evaporated metal films was left out overnight, and spiral patterns became etched into its surface.

The researchers who stumbled upon these strange patterns realized that chemical reactions, nudged by mechanical stress in the metal layer, could spontaneously carve stunning designs in the semiconductor.

The study was led by UCLA doctoral student Yilin Wong and Giovanni Zocchi, a professor of physics.

The resulting images have already sparked conversations among experts who are curious about how chemistry and force might work together in nature.

Self-forming metal patterns

In the early days of pattern formation research, scientists studied the Belousov-Zhabotinsky reaction to see how chemical reactions could arrange themselves in repeating waves.

That work inspired decades of experiments on reaction-diffusion systems, yet many setups still rely on older methods.

This new approach is the first significant addition to that research area since the 1950s, and it focuses on creating patterns not just through chemistry but also through mechanical deformations.

By harnessing a stressed metal film on a germanium wafer, patterns that include spirals, flower-like shapes, and other forms arise over the course of a day or two.

Why germanium matters

Semiconductor materials such as germanium have long been valued for electronics, thanks to their efficient pairing with thin films.

In the right environment, their surfaces can be carefully etched, making them useful for controlled studies.

A logarithmic spiral with a diameter of 500 μm, approximately half the diameter of a sewing needle. Credit: UCLA

In this case, the wafer was topped with chromium and gold, then exposed to a mild etching solution.

Over time, the stressed metal began to lift in certain spots, leading to wrinkles that guided the etching into spiral paths.

A surprising laboratory mistake

One night, a sample was accidentally left with a drop of water on it. People usually rinse away water droplets or dry them off, to avoid letting them sit on surfaces.

“I was trying to develop a measurement technique to categorize biomolecules on a surface through breaking and reforming of the chemical bonds,” explained Wong.

The following day, that misstep revealed tiny dots that turned out to be chemical etch marks spiraling across the surface.

Mechanical strain and metal patterns

When a thin metal layer is under stress, it can buckle or separate from the surface below. This can shape the way chemical reactions proceed at the interface.

The research team found that mechanical strain drove local deformations which, in turn, altered how the solution etched the wafer. As the reaction advanced, wrinkles formed, guiding the spiral shapes and other patterns.

Two logarithmic spirals, each with a diameter of 260 μm, featuring a central etch pit in the shape of an inverted pyramid. Credit: UCLA

Two processes united to create these designs. One was the straightforward etching reaction, and the other was the buildup of physical tension or compression in the metal coating.

The combination links chemical catalysis with mechanical force, a phenomenon also seen in living systems where enzymes and tissues interact. This experiment is special because it captures both aspects in a non-living setup.

Revisiting Turing’s theory

Mathematician Alan Turing predicted that certain chemicals can spontaneously create stripes, spots, or other arrangements. His theory explained how basic processes could give rise to complex patterns without a guiding hand.

Turing’s theory now supports the formation of these spiral etchings. Physical stress joins reaction-diffusion dynamics in this system.

Patterns that resemble biological structures

Living organisms rely on enzymes to kick-start growth, and that expansion distorts tissues. These deformations then loop back to affect how cells continue to develop.

This current experiment mirrors that interaction, though on a simpler, inanimate level. Some shapes on the wafer even resemble what we see in natural tissues, according to Professor Zocchi.

An electrified edge

The system forms what some describe as an electrolytic capacitor. This was highlighted by Professor Zocchi after observing how ions move and accumulate under the metal film.

It ensures the process is not just about dissolving the wafer. Charge also shifts between layers, affecting the overall reaction.

Steady formation of metal patterns

Typically, the patterns appear within a day or two once the chip is placed in a humid chamber with the solution. The reaction is mild but steady, leaving enough time for wrinkles to grow.

“The thickness of the metal layer, the initial state of mechanical stress of the sample, and the composition of the etching solution all play a role in determining the type of pattern that develops,” said Professor Zocchi.

Exploring the metal patterns further

Some scientists see this method opening doors for advanced surface engineering. Others imagine it might shed light on how materials behave under stress or how nature sculpts itself.

For now, the lab mishap has sparked plenty of excitement. Every etched swirl is a reminder that major breakthroughs can come from unexpected moments.

Looking beyond the lab

Researchers hope to adapt these patterns for microfabrication, sensor design, or decorative coatings. The interplay between chemistry and mechanics could also inform new types of materials that self-organize.

“In the biological world, this kind of coupling is actually ubiquitous,” said Professor Zocchi, adding that it is refreshing to see it in a synthetic setting.

These designs may help science close the gap between theory and real-world structures, bridging the concepts introduced by Turing with next-generation technologies.

The study is published in Physical Review Materials.

