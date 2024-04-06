Sunflower family tree explains evolution of flower symmetry

Unraveling the secrets of flower symmetry within the sunflower family, a new study offers insights into the evolutionary history of this diverse group. Encompassing a broad array of species such as asters, daisies, lettuce, and artichokes, the research delves into the intricate development of symmetrical patterns across sunflowers.

These findings advance our understanding of plant evolution significantly. Furthermore, they open up new avenues for agricultural innovation. This highlights the potential for selective breeding to enhance desirable traits in crops, thereby improving food production and horticulture.

Symmetry in sunflowers family tree

The research, published in the prestigious journal Plant Communication, was led by Hong Ma, a renowned expert in plant reproductive development and evolution at Penn State.

Ma’s team embarked on a quest to explore the sunflower family tree, uncovering that the symmetry seen in sunflower flowers — a trait often taken for granted — evolved several times independently through convergent evolution.

“Convergent evolution occurs when unrelated species develop similar traits independently, often in response to analogous environmental challenges or lifestyles,” Ma elucidates.

“This can make it difficult to determine how closely related two species are by comparing their traits, so having a detailed family tree based on DNA sequence is crucial to understanding how and when these traits evolved,” Ma explained.

This revelation challenges prior assumptions, showcasing the complexity and dynamism of evolutionary paths within the sunflower family. Consequently, it underscores the importance of genetic research in unraveling these mysteries.

Sunflowers’ bilateral symmetry

The study’s insights into the family’s flower symmetry are particularly fascinating. The sunflower, with its head composed of numerous smaller flowers, typically shows radial symmetry.

However, the team discovered that bilateral symmetry — where the flower can be divided into two equal halves along only one line — has independently appeared across different species within the family. Intriguingly, this feature has also disappeared multiple times over the course of evolutionary history.

This finding is tightly linked to the function of the CYC2 gene, which plays a crucial role in regulating flower development.

The emergence and loss of bilateral symmetry in sunflowers point to the nuanced and complex interactions between genetics and evolutionary processes.

Genomic analysis of sunflower symmetry

To achieve a more detailed family tree, Ma and his colleagues combined public and newly generated transcriptomes. They also utilized an extensive collection of skimmed genomes.

This innovative approach includes genome skimming from both fresh and dried plant samples. As a result, the team was able to broaden their analysis to encompass 706 species within the sunflower family.

“Our increased sample size allowed us to resolve more of the finer branches on the sunflower family tree. This higher-resolution tree allowed us to reconstruct where and when traits like flower symmetry evolved, demonstrating that bilateral symmetry must have evolved many times independently,” Ma states.

This deeper understanding not only illuminates the evolutionary journey of the sunflower family but also enriches our general knowledge of plant evolution.

Role of CYC2 gene in sunflower symmetry

The study further investigates the molecular evolution of the CYC2 gene. It finds a significant correlation between its expression and the development of bilaterally symmetric flowers.

This discovery suggests that variations in how the CYC2 gene is expressed in different sunflower species may drive the convergent evolution of flower symmetry.

Consequently, this research sets the stage for future studies and breeding programs to enhance plant traits.

By understanding the genetic underpinnings of traits like flower symmetry, scientists can guide the selective breeding process more effectively.

As a result, this could potentially lead to the development of more productive and resilient plant varieties.

Implications and future research

The implications of this study extend far beyond the confines of academic research. The sunflower family, one of the largest and most economically significant plant families, includes over 28,000 species. Many of these species play crucial roles in agriculture and horticulture.

Moreover, the insights gained from understanding the evolutionary relationships and genetic mechanisms within this family can inform the development of new plant varieties. This contributes to food security, biodiversity, and the sustainability of agricultural systems.

In summary, this study marks a significant advancement in our comprehension of sunflower symmetry, plant evolution and genetics. By elucidating the complex evolutionary history of the sunflower family, this research provides valuable insights.

Consequently, these insights could revolutionize plant breeding, offering new strategies for enhancing the diversity and resilience of plant species.

Ultimately, this research not only deepens our understanding of the natural world but also holds promise for future innovations in agriculture and beyond.

The full study was published in the journal Plant Communications.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–