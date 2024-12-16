The cooking oils in your diet may be linked to cancer

When we talk about the prevention and management of cancer, we don’t usually think that diet changes would be very helpful. But a recent study begs to differ.

The research suggests that dietary changes may play a role in slowing tumor growth in cancer patients. Experts at UCLA focused on men with early-stage prostate cancer and observed notable differences in tumor progression based on dietary habits.

The findings could pave the way for lifestyle changes to complement cancer treatment strategies.

Diet and cancer progression

The year-long study included 100 men with early-stage prostate cancer. Researchers divided participants into two groups.

One group followed a diet low in omega-6 fats (found in seed oils) and high in omega-3 fats (found in fish like salmon). The other group continued their usual Western diet.

By the end of the study, participants who adjusted their diets showed a 15% decrease in tumor aggression markers. Meanwhile, the group on a standard Western diet saw a 24% increase in these markers. These results suggest that dietary fats may influence cancer progression.

“Our findings suggest that something as simple as adjusting your diet could potentially slow cancer growth and extend the time before more aggressive interventions are needed,” noted Dr. William Aronson, a professor of urology at UCLA and the study’s lead researcher.

Seed oils of the Western diet

Seed oils, such as canola, corn, and cottonseed oils, are staples of the Western diet. They are rich in omega-6 fats, which have been linked to increased inflammation in some studies. Inflammation, in turn, can fuel cancer growth by damaging tissues and weakening the body’s ability to fight tumors.

On the other hand, omega-3 fats, found in fish, nuts, and flaxseeds, are known for their anti-inflammatory properties.

They may support the immune system and reduce tumor growth risks. Previous animal studies also support the idea that lowering omega-6 intake while increasing omega-3 intake can slow cancer progression.

Need for non-invasive interventions

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in American men. An estimated 299,010 cases will be diagnosed in 2024, with approximately 201,000 patients in the early stages of the disease.

Many patients opt for active monitoring rather than immediate surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy.

For these patients, lifestyle changes, including diet modifications, could delay the need for aggressive treatments. The study’s results highlight a potential non-invasive option to manage early-stage prostate cancer.

“This significant difference suggests that the dietary changes may help slow cancer growth, potentially delaying or even preventing the need for more aggressive treatments,” said Dr. Aronson.

Seed oils and cancer risks

Despite these findings, leading medical bodies, including the American Heart Association, maintain that seed oils are safe and not linked to cancer.

However, public opinion on seed oils has become increasingly divided. Critics, including public figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claim seed oils contribute to the obesity epidemic and related health concerns.

Adding to the controversy, a recent study from the University of South Florida linked seed oils to rising cases of colon cancer in young adults.

The researchers suggested that the fats in seed oils might promote inflammation, thus creating an environment conducive to tumor growth.

Balanced approach to diet

The UCLA researchers emphasized that, while their findings are promising, more research is needed to confirm the connection between diet and cancer progression. They also stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced diet rather than eliminating specific foods.

According to Dr. Aronson, the study is an important step toward understanding how diet can potentially influence prostate cancer outcomes.

Future studies could offer more targeted dietary recommendations for the thousands of men diagnosed with prostate cancer each year. A deeper understanding of how dietary fats influence cancer might help to reduce reliance on invasive and costly treatments like surgery or chemotherapy.

Can diet be a tool against cancer?

The evidence suggests that cutting back on omega-6 fats and incorporating omega-3-rich foods could slow the progression of early-stage prostate cancer.

However, experts agree that there is a need for further research to validate these findings and provide actionable dietary guidelines.

For now, adopting a balanced diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods like fish, nuts, and seeds may offer additional benefits for cancer patients. While diet alone may not cure cancer, it could play a significant role in improving outcomes and quality of life.

The study is published in the journal Clinical Oncology.

