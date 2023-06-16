World Sea Turtle Day: A tribute to resilience and conservation

On June 16th, World Sea Turtle Day is celebrated globally, not only as a way to honor sea turtles but also to mark the birth of a legendary figure in sea turtle conservation, Dr. Archie Carr. These creatures have graced our shores for millions of years, but honoring sea turtles today holds special significance, as their very existence faces serious threats.

Sea turtles have been known to capture imaginations with their beauty and grace. These majestic marine reptiles are also essential for the health of marine ecosystems. For example, green sea turtles primarily feed on seagrasses. By grazing, they help to keep the seagrass beds healthy.

Tenacity and strength

One of the most awe-inspiring aspects of sea turtles is their tenacity. They have been known to migrate long distances, cross entire oceans, and return to their nesting grounds with remarkable accuracy. The resilience they have displayed, maintaining their presence on our beaches for millions of years, is an evolutionary success story.

“Their perseverance is what sets them apart,” says Mary Tillman, a marine biologist. “Not only are sea turtles beautiful animals, but they also show incredible perseverance and resiliency – after all, they have been nesting on beaches for millions of years. So of course, they deserve their own day dedicated to their awesomeness!”

Social media is playing a significant role in celebrating World Sea Turtle Day. Hashtags such as #SeaTurtleWeek and #WorldSeaTurtleDay are trending as people share information and inspiration. Several posts invite the public to learn more about how they can contribute to the conservation efforts in their daily lives.

Dr. Archie Carr

World Sea Turtle Day also celebrates the legacy of Dr. Archie Carr, who is widely regarded as the “father of sea turtle biology.” Born on June 16, Dr. Carr’s contributions to the field of sea turtle conservation are monumental. His extensive research brought much-needed attention to the precarious state of sea turtle populations worldwide.

Through his relentless advocacy, Dr. Carr shed light on the various threats these creatures face, including habitat loss, entanglement in fishing gear, climate change, and illegal trade.

“Dr. Carr will forever be remembered for the enhancement of the sea turtle conservation movement and the legacy he has left behind,” said Jonathan Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the Sea Turtle Conservancy. “His research and advocacy brought attention to the threatening conditions that continue to impact sea turtles today. His work highlighted the issues and helped create the community that continues to strive for a better life and future for sea turtles around the globe.”

More about sea turtles

Sea turtles are remarkable creatures with unique characteristics and play a vital role in marine ecosystems. Here’s what makes them special:

Ancient lineage

Sea turtles have been around for a very long time, with their ancestors dating back to the time of dinosaurs. The modern sea turtles we see today have been swimming the oceans for over 100 million years.

Long-distance migrations

Some species of sea turtles are known for their astonishing migratory capabilities. Leatherback sea turtles, for instance, can travel more than 10,000 miles between their feeding and nesting grounds.

Nesting instincts and navigation

Female sea turtles have a strong nesting instinct and often return to the same beach where they were born to lay their eggs. They use Earth’s magnetic field as a natural GPS to navigate across oceans and find their way back to their natal beaches.

Unique anatomy

Sea turtles cannot retract their heads and limbs into their shells like land turtles. Their bodies are streamlined for swimming, with paddle-like flippers that make them agile and efficient swimmers.

Role in the ecosystem

Sea turtles are critical to marine ecosystems. They help maintain the health of seagrass beds and coral reefs. For example, green sea turtles graze on seagrasses, which helps the grass to grow healthier and provide habitats for other marine life.

Temperature-dependent sex determination

The sex of sea turtle hatchlings is determined by the temperature of the sand where the eggs are incubated. Warmer temperatures typically produce more female hatchlings, while cooler temperatures produce more males.

Breathing underwater

Though sea turtles are reptiles and breathe air, they can hold their breath for several hours at a time when resting or sleeping underwater. This ability varies among species and depends on activity levels.

Endangered status

Unfortunately, nearly all species of sea turtles are listed as threatened or endangered. They face numerous threats including habitat destruction, pollution, climate change, and illegal trade in turtle products.

Cultural significance

Sea turtles hold significant cultural value in many societies around the world. They are often seen as symbols of longevity, endurance, and navigation, and feature prominently in the mythology and folklore of various cultures.

Unique diets and adaptations

Different species of sea turtles have adapted to specialized diets. For example, the hawksbill sea turtle has a bird-like beak that is effective for reaching into crevices in coral reefs to find sponges, its primary food source.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.