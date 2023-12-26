Frosty: A stratovolcano in the Aleutian Islands

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features a stratovolcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Island chain known as Frosty. The photograph shows Frosty’s 5,670-foot peak, with the town of Cold Bay to the north.

“Although the volcano has been dormant for thousands of years, the rock below its glaciated peak tells a story of its lively past,” said NASA.

“Geologic surveys of the volcano indicate that Frosty’s summit caldera is made up of two coalescing craters. Volcanic activity likely began from a single central vent, and fissures on its flanks contributed to its growth. But during the later stages of its development, activity shifted to a new principal vent, creating its present day two-crater summit.”

“In July and August 2001, the Alaskan Volcano Observatory received several reports of steam emanating from Frosty’s peak. After some investigation, the observatory determined that the volcano was still inactive.”

The Aleutian Islands are a chain of small islands situated in the Northern Pacific Ocean, stretching from the southwest of Alaska to the northeast of Russia. They form part of the United States state of Alaska and are known for their rugged and beautiful landscapes.

The islands are also important for their rich wildlife and are part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, noted for their volcanic activity.

The image was captured on April 22, 2023 by the OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager-2) on Landsat 9.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

