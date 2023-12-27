Wintry island of Ireland

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features a satellite view of Ireland, which is known by the classical Latin name Hibernia.

“The name is said to have originated from Greek descriptions of the land; the Alexandrian polymath Ptolemy called the island Iouernia in his cartographic book Geographia,” explained NASA.

“The Romans likely picked up on the similarity between this Greek form of the name and the Latin word hibernus, meaning wintry. (Think ‘hibernate’ and ‘hibernacle.’) Hibernia may be interpreted as the ‘land of winter,’ or with some poetic license, ‘the island of the eternal winter.'”

When this image was captured by NASA’s Aqua satellite on January 19, 2023, the clouds were clearing after an Arctic air mass brought a winter storm to Ireland. Snow is visible in the higher elevations.

“In Ireland, snow falls most frequently in January and February, according to the Irish Meteorological Service, though flurries can fly from November through April,” said NASA.

“The coatings of white tend to be fleeting, and many winters go by without a major snowstorm. However, more extreme wintry weather does occasionally strike. For example, frigid Arctic air ushered in an early winter in 2010. And in more distant history, a huge snowfall in the year 764 reportedly stuck around for three months.”

Overall, Ireland has a moderate climate thanks to the North Atlantic Drift Current which carries warm ocean waters to higher latitudes, noted NASA.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

