Lake Razzaza: A shrinking oasis shaped by salinity

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the remnants of Lake Razzaza, an artificial lake situated a few miles west of Karbala, Iraq.

The lake was created in the late 1970s as a flood control measure to regulate the floodwaters of the Euphrates River.

Razzaza covers an area of approximately 1,562 square kilometers and is located in a depression where excess water from Lake Habbaniyah is diverted through a controlled escape channel or canal.

The colors of Lake Razzaza

“The lake, also known as Baḩr al-Milḩ (‘Sea of Salt’ in Arabic), is fed by overflow from Habbaniyah Lake, which lies just outside the top left corner of the image,” noted NASA.

“The difference in water color results from the various communities of algae that thrive in the lake depending on the water temperature and salinity.”

“Green areas contain lower salt concentrations than red areas. At times when the lake receives no overflow from Habbaniyah Lake, as shown in this image, most of the lakebed is exposed.”

Salinity of Lake Razzaza

Over the years, the salinity of Lake Razzaza has been increasing due to inadequate water supply from the linked canal and high evaporation rates during Iraq’s hot summers.

This rise in salinity has led to a decline in fish populations, adversely affecting local fishermen who once relied on the lake for their livelihoods.

By 2008, only the fish species locally known as “al-Shanik” (Acanthopagrus arabicus), of marine origin and stocked by the government, was reported to survive in the lake.

The lake’s fluctuating water levels and increasing salinity have also impacted its recreational appeal, with few recreational areas existing around the lake.

Additionally, the surrounding desert landscape and low cliff shores contribute to its limited accessibility for leisure activities.

Wildlife of Lake Razzaza

Despite these challenges, Lake Razzaza remains an important habitat for various bird species. It has been designated an Important Bird Area (IBA) by BirdLife International, supporting significant numbers of wintering waterfowl and serving as a breeding ground for species such as the marbled duck.

The lake’s mudflats attract large numbers of waders and shorebirds during migration periods.

The surrounding area features vegetation such as Phragmites australis, Juncus acutus, Aeluropus lagopoides, Salicornia herbacea, and Schoenoplectus litoralis, along with desert shrublands including Tamarix aucherana, Prosopis farcta, and Haloxylon salicornicum.

Mammals reported in this region include Rüppell’s fox, golden jackal, Indian grey mongoose, jungle cat, and wildcat.

In recent years, the lake has faced environmental challenges due to reduced water inflows and increased evaporation, leading to higher salinity levels and a decline in biodiversity.

Efforts to address these issues are essential to preserve the ecological and economic significance of Lake Razzaza.

The Euphrates River

The Euphrates River is one of the most significant rivers in the Middle East and holds immense historical, cultural, and ecological importance.

Stretching approximately 2,800 kilometers (1,740 miles), it originates in the mountains of eastern Turkey and flows through Syria and Iraq before merging with the Tigris River to form the Shatt al-Arab, which empties into the Persian Gulf.

The river has been a cradle of civilization for thousands of years, supporting ancient Mesopotamian societies, including Sumer, Akkad, Babylon, and Assyria.

The Euphrates has provided water for irrigation, enabling the development of agriculture in an otherwise arid region. Its floodplains have been vital for sustaining life and fostering the growth of cities along its course.

However, the river also plays a key geopolitical role, as disputes over water usage and dam construction among Turkey, Syria, and Iraq have emerged over the years, impacting water availability downstream.

Ecologically, the Euphrates supports a range of habitats, from wetlands to desert ecosystems, making it home to diverse flora and fauna.

However, modern challenges such as damming, pollution, and climate change threaten its flow and ecological balance. Despite these challenges, the Euphrates remains a symbol of life and resilience in the heart of the Middle East.

The image was captured by an astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS) on September 23, 2024.

Image Credit: NASA

