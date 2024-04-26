Article image
04-26-2024

Bird flocking dynamics inspire advancements in technology

Earth.com staff writer

Spring invites us to witness the spectacle of bird migrations. But have you ever wondered how birds manage such precise, collective movement? A recent study from New York University (NYU) offers fascinating insights into bird flocking and their aerodynamic mystery.

Bird flocking aerodynamics

A team of mathematicians has recently illuminated the dynamics behind large, swirling flocks of birds. The research reveals that birds heavily depend on aerodynamics – the science of air movement around objects – to coordinate their seemingly effortless flight.

Each bird functions as a compact, feathery powerhouse. Its wings do more than propel it forward; they also generate swirling air currents. These currents are crucial, as they enable birds to manipulate the airspace around them. This manipulation forms the intricate patterns and synchronized movements observed in flocks.

Invisible springs

The scientists found that the air currents generated by birds are not random. They interact with each other in a highly organized manner. These interactions, which resemble the behavior of springs, create a network of unseen forces that link neighboring birds.

The network helps maintain the positions of birds within the flock. If birds drift from their spots, the interactive forces pull them back into place. This contributes to the overall stability and structure of the formation.

“If a flyer is displaced from its position, the vortices or swirls of flow left by the leading neighbor helps to push the follower back into place and hold it there,” explained Leif Ristroph, a co-author of the study.

Small bird flocks

While these helpful air currents create a beautiful order in small groups of birds, the system breaks down as the flock size increases. In larger flocks, the individual air currents from many birds start to clash and interfere with one another. This disruption weakens the stabilizing “spring” forces.

As a result, the formation becomes chaotic. Imagine lots of swirling forces bumping into each other. This leads to a loss of the organized structure seen in smaller flocks.

“The very long groups seen in some types of birds are not at all easy to form, and the later members likely have to constantly work to hold their positions and avoid crashing into their neighbors,” explained Ristroph.

Flonons

When a large flock is overwhelmed by these clashing air currents, the disruption doesn’t hit all the birds at once. Instead, the scientists observed a ripple effect – the disorganized movement started with certain birds and then spread throughout the rest of the flock in a wave-like pattern.

This chain reaction of jostling within the flock is a unique scientific phenomenon, and the researchers have given it a catchy name: “flonons.” This term might become a new addition to our science vocabulary, especially as we learn more about the fascinating world of animal movement.

Broader significance

The discovery of how birds flock reveals more than just the remarkable abilities of these creatures; it has significant potential implications for human-designed systems and technologies.

The insights from studying aerodynamic interactions in bird flocks can enhance machine design. These insights could lead to more efficient, aerodynamically optimized machines. Possible improvements include better vehicle formation dynamics.

This would reduce drag and lower energy consumption. There could also be advancements in deploying autonomous drones that need to operate effectively in swarms.

Additionally, the principles of bird flocking could enhance the design of wind turbines, optimizing them for better energy capture based on how air flows naturally around objects in motion. This research bridges the gap between natural phenomena and engineered solutions, offering a blueprint for innovation across various fields.

“This area of research is important since animals are known to take advantage of the flows, such as of air or water, left by other members of a group to save on the energy needed to move or to reduce drag or resistance,” explained Ristroph.

The next time you see a flock of birds painting the sky with their organized chaos, remember: you’re witnessing some seriously complex engineering by Mother Nature. It’s a symphony of aerodynamics, invisible springs, and perhaps some squawky arguments over who gets the best drafting position.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/04/Lab-grown-diamonds.jpg
04-26-2024
Diamonds can be grown in a lab in less than 3 hours
The,Wood,Frog,,Lithobates,Sylvaticus,Or,Rana,Sylvatica.,Adult,Wood
04-26-2024
Wood frogs achieved significant biological evolution in just 25 years
2024/04/Robots-animals.jpg
04-26-2024
Robots cannot outrun animals, but they're evolving faster
Plastic,Boxes,With,Pre-packaged,Vegetable,Salads,,Put,Up,For,Sale
04-26-2024
9936 chemicals found in plastic products used for food packaging
2024/04/Bird-flocking.jpg
04-26-2024
Bird flocking dynamics inspire advancements in technology
2024/04/Arbor-Day.jpg
04-26-2024
Arbor Day: Honoring the guardians of our environment
2024/04/Dog-aggression.jpg
04-26-2024
Can you control your dog’s aggression?
2024/04/Overweight-brain.jpg
04-26-2024
Being overweight makes it hard for the brain to resist unhealthy food
2024/04/Emperor-penguins-sea-ice.jpg
04-26-2024
Emperor penguins will not survive the current rate of sea ice decline
Earth,Core,Structure.,Elements,Of,This,3d,Image,Furnished,By
04-25-2024
Earth has a vast interior ocean, 400-miles under our feet, that creates 'ringwoodite' gems
2024/04/k2-18b_exoplanet_system_DMS-gas_potential-life_NASA_1-1.jpg
04-25-2024
Webb studies planet K2-18 b again to confirm presence of gas ‘only produced by life’
2024/04/Birds-navigate.jpg
04-25-2024
How do migratory birds navigate with such accuracy?
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved