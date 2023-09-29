Colossal new dinosaur was hidden in Spain's Early Cretaceous fossils

Experts have identified a fascinating new species of dinosaur, Garumbatitan morellensis, which inhabited the Iberian Peninsula approximately 122 million years ago during the Early Cretaceous period.

The remains were uncovered in the Morella region of Spain, highlighting the region’s significant contribution to the understanding of dinosaur diversity in Europe. Sedimentary deposits in this region have been found to contain an abundant record of dinosaurs from the Early Cretaceous.

New sauropod

Garumbatitan morellensis belongs to the sauropod group, characterized by their immense size, quadrupedal stature, herbivorous diet, and distinctive long necks and tails.

The new dinosaur was identified by a team of Spanish and Portuguese paleontologists, whose findings were recently published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Historical significance

Morella has a history of significant fossil discoveries, with the region yielding some of Spain’s first dinosaur fossils. In recent years, there has been an upsurge in the discovery of relevant Mesozoic vertebrate fossils, including a notable collection of ornithopod dinosaurs like Morelladon beltrani and other sauropods.

One of the unique aspects of Garumbatitan morellensis is its distinct anatomical characteristics, separating it from other known sauropods. Its femur shares similarities with those of later sauropods from the Late Cretaceous, while the elements forming the foot exhibit unique morphologies.

“One of the individuals we found stands out for its large size, with vertebrae more than one meter wide, and a femur that could reach two meters in length,” said Pedro Mocho, a paleontologist at the University of Lisbon. “We found two almost complete and articulated feet in this deposit, which is particularly rare in the geological record.”

Evolutionary implications

“Our study highlights the enormous complexity of the evolutionary history of sauropods from the European Cretaceous – in particular, from the Iberian Peninsula, with species related to lineages present in Asia and North America, as well as some groups related to forms from the African continent. Our results suggest the existence of periods of faunal dispersal between these continents,” explained Pedro Mocho.

“The future restoration of all fossil materials found in this deposit will add important information to understand the initial evolution of this group of sauropods that dominated dinosaur faunas during the last million years of the Mesozoic era,” noted study co-author Francisco Ortega of the Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED).

Garumbatitan morellensis

The name Garumbatitan morellensis carries significant meaning. “Garumbatitan” translates to “the giant of Garumba,” referencing the base of Mola de la Garumba where the specimen was found.

Meanwhile, “morellensis” pays homage to the location of the deposit, Morella. These fossil remains are now part of the extensive collection of the Iberian Mesozoic at the Temps Museum of Dinosaurs in Morella, contributing to the Valencian Community Museum Network’s offering.

Study implications

The introduction of Garumbatitan morellensis to the scientific community not only emphasizes the rich dinosaur diversity in the Early Cretaceous but also provides crucial insights into their evolutionary history.

With the promise of future restoration and study of these fossils, the discovery may ultimately help to clarify the initial evolution of the sauropod group that dominated the dinosaur landscape of the Mesozoic era.

Image Credit: Grup Guix

