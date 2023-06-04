Earth's new “quasi-moon” will stick around for hundreds of years

Astronomers have recently discovered an asteroid that tags along with our planet during its annual journey around the sun. Dubbed 2023 FW13, this asteroid is considered by experts to be a “quasi-moon” or “quasi-satellite,” since it orbits the sun in a similar time frame as the Earth does, although it is only slightly influenced by our planet’s gravitational pull.

The asteroid – measuring only 50 feet (15 meters) in diameter and located at a distance of about nine million miles (14 million kilometers) from the Earth – was first spotted on March 28, 2023 by the Pan-STARRS survey telescope, located on the top of Haleakalā, a dormant volcano on the Hawaiian Island of Maui.

Soon after, its presence in the Earth’s vicinity was confirmed by the Canada-France-Hawaii telescope and two observatories in Arizona (the Kitt Peak National Observatory and Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter). On April 1, it was officially listed by the Minor Planet Center at the International Astronomical Union, an organization responsible for designating new planets, moons, and other astronomical objects in our solar system.

Classifying 2023 FW13

This news caught the attention of journalist and astronomer Adrien Coffinet, who used an orbit simulator developed by amateur astronomer Tony Dunn to map the asteroid’s path. The model showed that 2023 FW13 travels around the sun in the same amount of time the Earth does, while also circling around our planet, which led Coffinet to classify it as a “quasi-moon.”

However, as Alan Harris – a senior research scientist at the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colorado – stresses, since the Earth plays essentially no role in the asteroid’s motion, its classification as a “quasi-satellite” may be a bit far-fetched.

Our cosmic companion

Regardless of its classification though, 2023 FW13 seems to have been our planet’s cosmic companion since at least 100 BCE and will most likely continue to follow the Earth in its orbit around the sun until around 3,700 CE. “It seems to be the longest quasi-satellite of Earth known to date,” Coffinet said.

Fortunately, despite hovering relatively close to our planet, this asteroid is unlikely to be on a collision course with the Earth. “The good news is, such an orbit doesn’t result in an impacting trajectory ‘out of the blue,’” Harris said.

According to Richard Binzel, an astronomer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), astronomical objects such as this one could act as “stepping stones” to Mars, meaning that they could soon be accessed by spacecraft due to their relative low velocity caused by their near-match to the Earth’s orbit. A space mission trying to reach such asteroids “makes sense as a way to practice deep-space missions, before committing a crew and hardware to a longer mission to Mars. It’s a shakedown cruise,” Binzel concluded.

What is a quasi-moon?

An asteroid and a quasi-moon are not mutually exclusive categories; rather, they are terms that describe different aspects of an object’s nature and behavior in space.

An asteroid is a small, rocky object that orbits the sun. Most are found in the asteroid belt, a region of space located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, although there are many asteroids that have orbits that bring them closer to Earth (these are known as Near-Earth Asteroids).

A quasi-moon, on the other hand, is a term that describes an asteroid that’s caught in a synchronized orbit with a planet. It’s not a true moon because it doesn’t orbit the planet in a simple, closed path. Instead, it moves in a complex, looping orbit that takes it around the planet, but also away from it.

One example of a quasi-moon is 2006 RH120, a tiny asteroid that, for a while, orbited Earth along with the Moon. In reality, this object was in a 1:1 resonance with Earth; its orbit around the Sun was the same length as Earth’s, but the gravitational influence of Earth caused its path to be irregular and complex.

While it’s not correct to call such objects “second moons” for Earth, they’re an interesting category of Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) and a testament to the intricacy of gravitational interactions in our solar system.

By Andrei Ionescu, Earth.com Staff Writer

