Extinction crisis: Entire branches of Earth's tree of life are vanishing

The sixth mass extinction, primarily driven by human activities, is more dire than previously anticipated. Not only are we seeing a rapid extinction of species, but entire branches on the tree of life are now disappearing.

Researchers from Stanford University and the National Autonomous University of Mexico have recently revealed these alarming findings in a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Tree of life

While the extinction of species like the passenger pigeon and the Yangtze river dolphin is deeply concerning, the loss is more profound.

Each of these species was the last of its genus, marking an entire branch of life’s tree wiped out.

Focus of the study

Lead researchers, Gerardo Ceballos and Paul Ehrlich, assessed 5,400 genera of terrestrial vertebrates, including 34,600 species.

Their results were staggering: 73 genera have become extinct since 1500 AD.

Genus extinctions

Birds were hardest hit with 44 genus extinctions, trailed by mammals, amphibians, and reptiles. This rate of extinction surpasses the last million years by 35 times.

In other words, without human influence, in just five centuries, human actions have triggered a surge of genus extinctions that would have otherwise taken 18,000 years. The researchers refer to this as a “biological annihilation.”

“In the long term, we’re putting a big dent in the evolution of life on the planet,” said Ceballos. “But also, in this century, what we’re doing to the tree of life will cause a lot of suffering for humanity.”

“What we’re losing are our only known living companions in the entire universe,” added Ehrlich..

Alarming repercussions

When a species vanishes, others within its genus can potentially compensate for its ecological function.

However, the extinction of an entire genus creates an irreparable gap in the ecosystem that could require tens of millions of years to restore through natural evolution.

This imbalance impacts humanity significantly. For example, the eradication of passenger pigeons, a control on the population of white-footed mice (primary carriers of Lyme disease), has led to a surge in Lyme disease cases among humans.

“As scientists, we have to be careful not to be alarmist,” said Ceballos. But, he explained, the gravity of the findings in this case called for more powerful language than usual. “We would be unethical not to explain the magnitude of the problem, since we and other scientists are alarmed.”

Further implications

The loss of genera means losing invaluable knowledge. The gastric brooding frog, now extinct and the last of its genus, could have offered insights into human diseases like acid reflux.

Loss of genera could also exacerbate the worsening climate crisis. “Climate disruption is accelerating extinction, and extinction is interacting with the climate, because the nature of the plants, animals, and microbes on the planet is one of the big determinants of what kind of climate we have,” said Ehrlich.

Extinction crisis

To prevent further extinctions, the researchers are calling for immediate political, economic, and social action on unprecedented scales.

Increased conservation efforts should prioritize the tropics, they noted, since tropical regions have the highest concentration of both genus extinctions and genera with only one remaining species. The experts are also calling for increased public awareness of the extinction crisis, especially given how deeply it intersects with the more-publicized climate crisis.

“The size and growth of the human population, the increasing scale of its consumption, and the fact that the consumption is very inequitable are all major parts of the problem,” said the researchers.

“The idea that you can continue those things and save biodiversity is insane,” Ehrlich added. “It’s like sitting on a limb and sawing it off at the same time.”

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

