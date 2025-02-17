'Lost City' reveals chemical pathways that could explain the origin of life

Far below the Atlantic waves, an unusual site known as the Lost City fascinates scientists and casual observers. It consists of towering carbonate structures in a hydrothermal field, at a depth of 750 – 900 meters (2,460 – 2,950 feet) below the sea surface.

These carbonate vents, that rise 60 meters (180 feet) above the Atlantis Massif pump out basic molecules that some researchers believe are key to understanding how life began on our planet.

Investigations of these vents suggest the presence of chemical pathways that could have helped living systems form when Earth was still very young.

Many suspect that such conditions also exist on distant worlds, where hidden oceans might mirror this remarkable environment and spark similar biochemical processes.

Why Lost City vents matter

Deborah Kelley, a professor at the University of Washington, has studied this site to learn how simple molecules emerge from deep-sea conditions.

Her research draws on previous work by collaborators at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), and her findings suggest a link between the natural chemical reactions in the vents, and the building blocks of life

Among the most significant chemical components at Lost City are hydrocarbons, which are molecules made of hydrogen and carbon.

These can form when seawater interacts with certain rocks, and can generate substances that may have paved the way for making the first cell membranes and other vital structures.

Inside the lost city

Researchers report that chemicals generated by the vents in this undersea terrain support microbial life that is capable of thriving without sunlight.

The chemical energy from reactions between water and mantle rock produces hydrogen, which boosts unique microbial communities that survive in alkaline fluids.

These microbes feed on methane and other chemicals, meaning that these ecosystems are powered by geology rather than photosynthesis.

Scientists are intrigued by how organisms adapt to conditions similar to what may have existed on early Earth.

Shaping origin theories

Some scientists, including those at the University of Washington, see a possible bridge between ancient hydrothermal systems and the start of cellular life.

This concept proposes that energetic fluids in such vents might drive the gradual assembly of amino acids and simple proteins.

Early Earth likely had large stretches of mantle exposed on the ocean floor. That arrangement could have given rise to the right chemical balance for forming organic molecules from inorganic ones.

Unexpected planetary parallels

Some researchers believe that these vents have analogs on other celestial bodies, such as Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

Beneath its icy exterior lies liquid water, and if water-rock interactions there mimic what happens at Lost City, life-supporting chemistry might be possible.

Jupiter’s moon Europa may host a similar setup under its frozen shell. Detecting any evidence of hydrothermal venting on those worlds would open fresh debates about whether life is more widespread in our Solar System than once assumed.

Protecting a natural treasure

Reports indicate that deep-sea mining efforts could threaten this remarkable pristine habitat by disturbing ocean sediments and water chemistry.

Although current efforts target specific minerals, any disruptions might affect the delicate balance that allows organisms to flourish in the Lost City vents.

Some scientists urge international organizations to preserve areas like Lost City for future study. If such sites vanish or degrade, humanity might lose vital clues about how life’s earliest processes could unfold under extreme conditions.

Fresh directions in exploration

Oceanographers are developing advanced vehicles to reach deeper vents and gather high-resolution data.

These instruments might one day map other hidden carbonate towers, shedding light on places where chemical gradients resemble those that spark the origins of life.

Teams also study the genetic makeup of organisms found in this extreme environment, searching for enzymes that endure harsh temperatures and pH levels.

Such enzymes might eventually help industries design more efficient processes or pave the way for medical breakthroughs.

Looking to the future

“The generation of hydrocarbons was the very first step; otherwise Earth would have remained lifeless,” said Giora Proskurowski, a researcher involved in these investigations.

He highlighted the need to consider non-biological carbon molecules as a source of energy for microbes.

Such statements emphasize the importance of hydrothermal vents in debates about how life might emerge. Observations at Lost City offer a living laboratory where chemistry, geology, and biology cross paths in unexpected ways.

Tomorrow’s missions to uncharted ocean floors and distant moon oceans may confirm whether such geological processes are ubiquitous.

If they are, we might learn that life’s raw potential is woven into far more corners of the cosmos than once imagined.

More research

Soon, new research expeditions aim to probe deeper into the labyrinthine vents, searching for clues about catalytic processes that might underlie early metabolism.

By studying the chemical signatures in situ and analyzing how microbes harness available energy, scientists hope to piece together a more complete story of how inorganic matter could have taken that monumental leap toward becoming living cells.

There is a growing belief that Earth’s ecosystems, from scorching desert plains to icy polar seas, are connected by the same fundamental chemical threads found at Lost City.

This is a powerful reminder that life can flourish under conditions once deemed too extreme. That ongoing resilience invites continued exploration. There’s so much yet to be discovered.

Details of this research were published in the journal Science.

