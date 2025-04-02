Meditation slows biological aging at the molecular level

Long-term practitioners of Transcendental Meditation (TM) may be doing more than just relaxing – they could be rewiring their biology for better aging and stress resilience.

In a new study, researchers compared meditators with up to 40 years of experience against non-meditators. The analysis revealed meaningful differences in gene expression, brain activity, and the levels of stress hormones.

The research, conducted by scientists from Maharishi International University, the University of Siegen, and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, provides new insights into how regular meditation may influence biological aging.

Slowing biological aging with meditation

One of the most significant findings involves gene expression. The experts found that TM practitioners exhibit lower expression of specific genes, such as SOCS3, that are tied to inflammation and stress.

This gene is commonly associated with chronic stress and energy metabolism, and its reduced expression could signal a lower “allostatic load” – a measure of the body’s wear and tear due to prolonged stress.

“This study provides evidence that long-term practice of TM technologies has a broad range of health benefits at the molecular level,” said Supaya Wenuganen of Maharishi International University.

“The gene expression differences, cognitive function indicators, and lower cortisol levels after long-term TM practice relate to each other in ways suggesting reduction of both stress and aging.”

Brain signals show youthful patterns

Cognitive decline with age is a well-known phenomenon. However, EEG scans in the study suggest that older TM practitioners retain brain function that closely resembles that of younger adults.

The researchers tracked the latency of N2 and P3 brain signals, which are markers linked to how quickly the brain processes information. TM practitioners had faster response times compared to non-meditators of the same age.

They also scored higher on the Brain Integration Scale (BIS), which includes measures like brainwave coherence, reaction speed, and attention control.

“The findings around cognitive function are particularly exciting,” said Frederick Travis, a co-author of the study. “Both younger and older TM practitioners showed higher scores on the BIS compared to non-meditators.”

“The older meditators performed on par with young controls. This reinforces the findings on evoked potential responses, further suggesting a protective effect against cognitive decline with age.”

Cortisol clues in hair samples

Stress leaves traces in more than just your mood – it can be measured in your hair. The researchers analyzed levels of cortisol (a stress hormone) and cortisone (its inactive form) in hair samples from all participants.

TM practitioners consistently exhibited a lower ratio of cortisol to cortisone compared to non-meditators, which suggests a more balanced stress response and greater resilience.

“Cortisol plays a critical role in the body’s response to stress, and chronically high cortisol levels are associated with a host of age-related health issues in addition to cognitive decline,” said Kenneth Walton, a senior researcher at Maharishi International University.

“The reduced cortisol-to-cortisone ratio in meditators suggests they have more adaptive reserve, more resilience, contributing to overall health and longevity.”

Meditation and biological aging

By examining gene expression, brain function, and hormonal markers together, the study offers a more complete picture of how this type of meditation may influence aging at multiple levels.

The research strengthens earlier findings suggesting that meditation can reduce cardiovascular risk and improve mental well-being.

“The lower expression of age-related genes and lower hair cortisol in the TM groups extend the findings of short-term studies indicating these practices lead to healthy aging and more resilient adaptation to stress,” noted Walton.

Further research is needed

While the results are promising, the researchers note that more studies are needed to explore the biological mechanisms behind these effects.

Future research will look more closely at energy metabolism, inflammation pathways, and other molecular processes to understand how regular meditation may help slow the aging process over time.

Scientists also hope to examine larger, more diverse populations over time to confirm and expand upon these findings.

For now, this study offers a compelling reason to sit still, close your eyes, and breathe. Your genes – and your brain – might just thank you for it.

The full study was published in the journal Biomolecules.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–