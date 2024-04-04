Article image
04-04-2024

Microbes in an infant's gut have unique circadian rhythms

Earth.com staff writer

Infant gut microbes have become the center of a recent study that reshapes our understanding of infant health. The researchers found that infant gut microbes exhibit circadian rhythms from as early as two weeks post-birth.

Interestingly, the study also reveals that diet plays a lesser role in the assembly of the microbiome than previously thought.

The research was conducted by Dirk Haller, a renowned microbiome expert at the Technical University of Munich, and his team. The study challenges long-held beliefs about the primary factors influencing the early development of the infant gut microbiome.

Circadian patterns of infant gut microbibes

In an exhaustive observation of the gut microbiomes of 210 infants, Haller’s team embarked on a detailed study. They tracked the development of these microbiomes over crucial early life stages.

This involved analyzing stool samples collected from the infants at various ages, up to 24 months. Furthermore, this meticulous study design facilitated several key discoveries.

First, the research team identified an inherent rhythmicity in the gut microbiomes of infants, a phenomenon previously documented in adults but unverified in infants until now.

“Even at very early ages of colonization, the microbial ecosystem develops this circadian rhythmicity,” explained Haller, underscoring the novelty and importance of this finding.

These rhythms become more noticeable as the infant grows older. This indicates that the gut’s maturation is a key factor in the development of the microbiome.

The research demonstrates the close link between the growth of the infant’s digestive system and the changes in the microbial community within it. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of studying these patterns over time.

Diet’s minimal impact on infant gut

Counter to conventional wisdom, the experts discovered something surprising. They found that an infant’s diet – whether breastfed or formula-fed – had a minimal impact on the microbiome’s composition.

“Our intestinal system is probably a little bit more flexible in adapting to what the environment has to offer,” said Haller. This observation opens new avenues in understanding infant gut health.

The researchers compared various formula types, including those supplemented with breast-milk-derived bacteria or mimicking sugars, with exclusive breastfeeding.

Across all groups, thy experts observed a consistent pattern: gut microbe diversity increased over time. By the age of 24 months, no significant differences were evident among the groups.

Moreover, the study unveiled a distinct difference. The gut metabolite profiles between breastfed and formula-fed infants varied, suggesting that breast milk has a unique influence on infant metabolism. This disparity, according to Haller, could significantly impact metabolic priming and long-term health outcomes.

Infant gut microbes sustain circadian rhythms

Another fascinating discovery emerged regarding the bacteria’s capabilities. The study found that these bacteria could sustain their circadian rhythms independently when cultured in a lab. This occurred even without any external cues, such as light or host interactions.

This finding indicates an intrinsic mechanism within the bacteria. They can adapt to the day-night cycle, potentially giving them an advantage in colonizing the human gut.

Future directions

Haller’s team plans to further explore the underlying mechanisms of these circadian rhythms. The researchers want to identify the specific genes that control these rhythms and to investigate how individual bacterial species maintain these patterns when isolated.

This line of research promises to pioneer innovative strategies for managing and manipulating the gut microbiome to enhance health outcomes.

A new paradigm in gut health

This pivotal study not only shifts our understanding of infant gut microbiome development, but also illuminates the intricate and complex interplay between microbial life and its host.

The valuable insights gleaned from this research are poised to have wide-reaching implications across the fields of nutrition, medicine, and our broader comprehension of human biology. The detailed exploration of gut microbiomes, particularly in infants, is pioneering new frontiers in health promotion and disease prevention.

As we delve deeper into the enigmatic mysteries of the microbiome, we find ourselves on the cusp of harnessing its full potential to markedly improve human health. This research represents a significant leap forward in our journey towards gaining a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of the foundational elements of gut health.

The study is published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.

