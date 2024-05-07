Quantum teleportation takes big leap forward in new experiment

Quantum teleportation, a fundamental concept in the realm of quantum physics, has recently taken a significant leap forward.

This incredible development has the potential to revolutionize the way we transmit quantum information, with far-reaching implications for various quantum applications.

Turning noise into quantum teleportation triumph

Researchers from the University of Turku, Finland, and the University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, have made a remarkable discovery that challenges the conventional understanding of quantum teleportation.

Professor Jyrki Piilo from the University of Turku and his team have proposed a theoretical idea and conducted corresponding experiments that enable high-quality teleportation despite the presence of noise.

“The work is based on an idea of distributing entanglement — prior to running the teleportation protocol — beyond the used qubits, i.e., exploiting the hybrid entanglement between different physical degrees of freedom”, explains Professor Piilo.

Hybrid entanglement is the key to success

Traditionally, the polarization of photons has been used for the entanglement of qubits in teleportation. However, the current approach takes a different path by exploiting the hybrid entanglement between the photons’ polarization and frequency.

“This allows for a significant change in how the noise influences the protocol, and as a matter of fact our discovery reverses the role of the noise from being harmful to being beneficial to teleportation”, Piilo describes.

Understanding hybrid entanglement

As mentioned above, hybrid entanglement refers to the quantum entanglement between different physical degrees of freedom of a quantum system.

In the context of this quantum teleportation research, hybrid entanglement specifically refers to the entanglement between the polarization and frequency of photons.

Traditional approach vs. hybrid entanglement

Traditionally, quantum teleportation protocols have relied on the entanglement of qubits using a single degree of freedom, such as the polarization of photons.

However, the researchers in this study took a different approach by exploiting the entanglement between two different degrees of freedom — polarization and frequency.

In this hybrid entanglement scheme, the quantum information is encoded in the polarization of the photons, while the frequency is used as an additional degree of freedom to create entanglement.

This unique combination of entangled properties allows for a significant change in how noise influences the teleportation protocol.

Noise turns from friend to foe

In conventional quantum teleportation, the presence of noise hinders the successful transfer of quantum states. Surprisingly, the researchers found that when using hybrid entanglement, the addition of noise actually enhances the teleportation process.

By distributing the entanglement across different physical degrees of freedom, the researchers found that the presence of noise, which is typically detrimental to quantum teleportation, can actually enhance the teleportation process when hybrid entanglement is employed.

“When we have hybrid entanglement and add noise, the teleportation and quantum state transfer occur in almost perfect manner”, says Dr Olli Siltanen, whose doctoral dissertation presented the theoretical part of the research.

Experimental validation of quantum teleportation

The theoretical findings were put to the test in a series of experiments conducted by the team at the University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei.

Dr Zhao-Di Liu, who led the experimental work, expressed his excitement about the successful completion of this challenging teleportation experiment.

“While we have done numerous experiments on different facets of quantum physics with photons in our laboratory, it was very thrilling and rewarding to see this very challenging teleportation experiment successfully completed”, says Dr Liu.

Professor Chuan-Feng Li from the University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, highlights the significance of this proof-of-principle experiment

“This is a significant proof-of-principle experiment in the context of one of the most important quantum protocols,” he explained.

Next steps and future implications

The implications of this discovery extend beyond the realm of quantum teleportation. The ability to harness noise for the benefit of quantum protocols opens up new avenues for research and development in the field of quantum information science.

Teleportation plays a vital role in transmitting quantum information, and the current study provides a novel approach to protect this transmission from noise.

The findings can be considered as basic research with significant fundamental importance, paving the way for future work to extend the approach to general types of noise sources and other quantum protocols.

Quantum teleportation marks new era in communications

This fascinating discovery opens a new chapter in the field of quantum teleportation. By harnessing the power of hybrid entanglement and turning noise into an ally, they have demonstrated the possibility of achieving near-perfect quantum state transfer.

This landmark achievement not only challenges our conventional understanding of quantum physics but also paves the way for secure and efficient quantum communication.

As scientists continue to explore the implications of this research and extend its applications, we can anticipate a future where quantum technologies revolutionize the way we transmit and process information, ushering in a new era of quantum-powered possibilities.

The full study was published in the journal Science Advances.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–