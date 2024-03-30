Scientists solve lobster farming secrets after 120 years

Lobsters, often called the “dragons of the sea,” are highly sought-after delicacies, especially during Lunar New Year celebrations. Their unique biology and elusive nature have made them notoriously difficult to farm, creating a research challenge that has spanned over a century.

However, marine biologist Kaori Wakabayashi at Hiroshima University is getting closer to solving the lobster farming puzzle by studying some of the creature’s bizarre habits.

Jellyfish connection to lobster farming

Dr. Wakabayashi’s journey began over a decade ago when her lab got an unusual question from a diver: What were these thin, spiky creatures riding jellyfish?

They turned out to be the baby stage of slipper lobsters, known as phyllosomata. Unlike their famous clawed cousins, slipper lobsters don’t have powerful pincers but they’re still mighty hunters.

These tiny lobsters have amazing adaptations. They have barbed legs for clinging to jellyfish and even specialized comb-like tools to groom themselves and scrape off stinging mucus.

Jellyfish diet & unusual resilience

Intrigued by their hitchhiking habits, Dr. Wakabayashi got to work. Could these little lobsters live exclusively on jellyfish and develop into their adult form?

To her surprise, the answer was yes. Not only did a diet of jellyfish speed up the lobsters‘ development, but they also had a secret weapon against stings.

Inspired by their natural behavior, the scientists decided to see if a jellyfish-only diet could sustain the larvae through their entire development.

Not only did the larvae thrive on jellyfish, but they progressed faster than usual. The scientists even found the larvae could devour venomous jellyfish species like the Portuguese man o’ war without harm, thanks to a protective chitin lining in their digestive systems.

Study significance

Dr. Wakabayashi’s team has made remarkable discoveries to solve the 120 year-old puzzle of lobster farming. They showed that lobsters can grow from babies to adults eating just jellyfish and that they can chow down on all sorts of jellyfish, even dangerous ones.

Additionally, it highlights the surprising resilience of the lobster larvae, which can even tolerate the toxic ammonia buildup common in aquaculture tanks.

Farming the lobsters

As discussed above, Wakabayashi’s research is a giant leap forward in the quest to farm lobsters. She has successfully raised several slipper lobster species through their larval stage using a pure jellyfish diet. The challenge now is to refine the process to achieve the desired vibrant red coloration of market-ready lobsters.

Sustainable aquaculture is surging with exciting solutions for the future of seafood. Lobster farming, in particular, offers a way to reduce pressure on wild populations suffering from overfishing and habitat loss.

Cultivating lobsters in controlled settings could ensure a reliable supply of this delicacy while opening new economic doors for coastal communities.

Jellyfish blooms for lobster farming

But the innovation doesn’t stop there. Jellyfish blooms, increasingly common due to warming oceans and pollution, cause major disruptions to marine ecosystems and coastal activities.

By using these blooms instead of fighting them, we can address an ecological challenge and tap into a completely new food resource. This opens the door to unique culinary explorations and economic possibilities, making our seafood industry more diverse and adaptable.

Though challenges remain, Dr. Wakabayashi’s work brings us closer to taming the “dragons of the sea” and unlocking the secrets of lobster farming.

More about phyllosomata

Phyllosomata refers to the larval stage of many crustaceans belonging to the order Decapoda, which includes lobsters, crabs, and shrimp.

These larvae are fascinating creatures with unique characteristics and a distinct way of life that differentiates them from their adult counterparts. Here’s more about their physical characteristics and lifestyle:

Physical characteristics

Translucent body: Phyllosomata are known for their nearly transparent bodies, which help them blend into the water and avoid predators. This transparency is a common survival tactic among marine larvae.

Leaf-like shape: The name “phyllosomata” comes from Greek words meaning “leaf body,” referring to their thin, flat, leaf-like appearance. This shape increases their surface area, helping them to float and distribute themselves widely in the ocean.

Small size: They are typically very small when they hatch but grow significantly before reaching adulthood. The size varies depending on the species.

Limb development: Their limbs and body parts are not fully developed and differ markedly from those of adult crustaceans. They possess elongated appendages that aid in swimming and floating.

Lifestyle and behavior

Pelagic life: Phyllosomata are pelagic, meaning they live in the open sea, drifting with ocean currents. This pelagic lifestyle helps them disperse widely from their hatching sites. This increases their chances of finding suitable habitats as they mature.

Long larval stage: They undergo a prolonged larval phase, which can last from several months to over a year, depending on the species and environmental conditions. During this time, they go through multiple molts, gradually taking on the features of adult crustaceans.

Diet: Phyllosomata are primarily planktivorous, feeding on tiny particles and organisms floating in the water. Their diet can include phytoplankton, zooplankton, and small detritus particles.

Predation avoidance: Their transparency and ability to remain motionless help them avoid predators. Some species are also known to undertake vertical migrations, moving to deeper, safer waters during the day and returning to feed near the surface at night.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–