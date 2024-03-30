Scientists solve lobster farming secrets after 120 years

Lobsters, often called the “dragons of the sea,” are highly sought-after delicacies, especially during Lunar New Year celebrations. Their unique biology and elusive nature have made them notoriously difficult to farm, creating a research challenge that has spanned over a century.
However, marine biologist Kaori Wakabayashi at Hiroshima University is getting closer to solving the lobster farming puzzle by studying some of the creature’s bizarre habits.
Dr. Wakabayashi’s journey began over a decade ago when her lab got an unusual question from a diver: What were these thin, spiky creatures riding jellyfish?
They turned out to be the baby stage of slipper lobsters, known as phyllosomata. Unlike their famous clawed cousins, slipper lobsters don’t have powerful pincers but they’re still mighty hunters.
These tiny lobsters have amazing adaptations. They have barbed legs for clinging to jellyfish and even specialized comb-like tools to groom themselves and scrape off stinging mucus.
Intrigued by their hitchhiking habits, Dr. Wakabayashi got to work. Could these little lobsters live exclusively on jellyfish and develop into their adult form?
To her surprise, the answer was yes. Not only did a diet of jellyfish speed up the lobsters‘ development, but they also had a secret weapon against stings.
Inspired by their natural behavior, the scientists decided to see if a jellyfish-only diet could sustain the larvae through their entire development.
Not only did the larvae thrive on jellyfish, but they progressed faster than usual. The scientists even found the larvae could devour venomous jellyfish species like the Portuguese man o’ war without harm, thanks to a protective chitin lining in their digestive systems.
Dr. Wakabayashi’s team has made remarkable discoveries to solve the 120 year-old puzzle of lobster farming. They showed that lobsters can grow from babies to adults eating just jellyfish and that they can chow down on all sorts of jellyfish, even dangerous ones.
Additionally, it highlights the surprising resilience of the lobster larvae, which can even tolerate the toxic ammonia buildup common in aquaculture tanks.
As discussed above, Wakabayashi’s research is a giant leap forward in the quest to farm lobsters. She has successfully raised several slipper lobster species through their larval stage using a pure jellyfish diet. The challenge now is to refine the process to achieve the desired vibrant red coloration of market-ready lobsters.
Sustainable aquaculture is surging with exciting solutions for the future of seafood. Lobster farming, in particular, offers a way to reduce pressure on wild populations suffering from overfishing and habitat loss.
Cultivating lobsters in controlled settings could ensure a reliable supply of this delicacy while opening new economic doors for coastal communities.
But the innovation doesn’t stop there. Jellyfish blooms, increasingly common due to warming oceans and pollution, cause major disruptions to marine ecosystems and coastal activities.
By using these blooms instead of fighting them, we can address an ecological challenge and tap into a completely new food resource. This opens the door to unique culinary explorations and economic possibilities, making our seafood industry more diverse and adaptable.
Though challenges remain, Dr. Wakabayashi’s work brings us closer to taming the “dragons of the sea” and unlocking the secrets of lobster farming.
Phyllosomata refers to the larval stage of many crustaceans belonging to the order Decapoda, which includes lobsters, crabs, and shrimp.
These larvae are fascinating creatures with unique characteristics and a distinct way of life that differentiates them from their adult counterparts. Here’s more about their physical characteristics and lifestyle:
—–
Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.
Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.
—–