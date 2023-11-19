Seeing the world through the eyes of a dog

Researchers from the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University have made a significant breakthrough in understanding how dogs perceive and process information. Their recent study delves into the phenomenon of spatial bias, comparing the reactions of dogs to that of toddlers in response to gestures.

Phenomenon of spatial bias

Spatial bias refers to interpreting information based on location, space, or distance, often overlooking the object’s characteristics.

Ivaylo Iotchev, the first author of the study, elaborates on this concept. He said, “”This is manifested, for example, in the way dogs and children react to gestures when we show them the position of an object. Very early on, children interpret the gesture as pointing to the object, while dogs take the pointing as a directional cue.”

Lotchev continues, “In other words, regardless of the intention of the person giving the cue, the meaning for children and dogs is different. This phenomenon has previously been observed in dogs using a variety of behavioral tests, ranging from simple associative learning to imitation, but it had never been studied per se.”

This difference in interpretation between dogs and children is at the heart of the research.

How the study was conducted

In their investigation into spatial bias, the researchers conducted two separate behavioral experiments with a group of 82 dogs.

The first experiment required dogs to react and determine, across up to 50 attempts, if a treat was consistently placed on a plate either to their right or left, thus focusing on location learning. The second experiment involved two distinct plates: one white and round, the other black and square, both centrally placed.

Each dog was consistently fed from only one type of plate but encountered both types in a semi-random order, teaching them to recognize plate characteristics. The speed at which a dog reacted and identified and ran to the correct plate was used as a measure of learning.

Dogs and spatial bias

The results showed a clear preference in dogs for spatial bias, choosing information over object characteristics. Dogs reacted and learned faster when the task involved spatial cues (left or right) compared to discerning between the two types of plates. This ‘spatial bias’ was measured by the speed difference in learning about place versus object features.

The research also investigated whether spatial bias is a sensory or cognitive phenomenon. Zsófia Bognár, a co-author, explains, “The visual abilities of dog breeds differ from each other, which indirectly results from their head shape. Dogs with shorter heads – scientifically known as brachycephalic – develop human-like vision.”

Bognár continues, “The structure of their retina implies sharper and more focused vision than their longer-headed counterparts. This has allowed us to use a measure of head shape (the so-called “cephalic index”) as an approximate measure of the quality of vision in dogs. It is calculated by dividing the width of the skull by the length of the skull. The shorter the head, the higher the number.”

Additionally, the dogs underwent cognitive tests to assess memory, attention, and perseverance.

Conclusions and future study

The study concludes that spatial bias in dogs is not merely sensory but also cognitive. Eniko Kubinyi is the head of the MTA- ’Lendület’ Momentum Companion Animal Research Group. He adds, “We found that dogs with better cognitive performance linked information to objects as easily as to places.”

The research suggests that ‘smarter’ dogs, those with better visual acuity and cognitive abilities, show a smaller spatial bias and can overcome learning challenges more resiliently.

This eye-opening research opens up new avenues for understanding canine cognition and perception. It provides valuable insights into the differences and similarities between human and canine information processing. The findings have implications for dog training, welfare, and our broader understanding of animal intelligence.

More about spatial bias

As mentioned above, spatial bias is a cognitive phenomenon where individuals interpret information primarily in relation to space, location, or distance, often at the expense of other relevant details. This concept is crucial in understanding how different species, including humans, process and respond to environmental cues.

Role of spatial bias

Spatial bias plays a significant role in learning and perception. It influences how individuals navigate their environment, remember locations, and interact with objects around them. This bias is not just about preferring spatial information; it’s about how the brain prioritizes and processes these cues over other types of information.

Spatial bias in different species

Research shows that spatial bias varies across species. For instance, dogs often demonstrate a strong spatial bias, responding more to location cues than to the specific features of an object. In contrast, humans, especially as they develop from infancy, tend to focus more on the attributes of the object rather than just its location.

Implications of spatial bias

Understanding spatial bias has significant implications. In animals, it affects training and behavior modification strategies. For humans, it influences how we design learning environments and aids in understanding developmental and cognitive disorders where spatial processing might be affected.

In summary, continued research into spatial bias can enhance our understanding of cognitive processing in both humans and animals. It holds the key to unlocking more effective learning techniques, improving animal training practices, and potentially aiding in the treatment of certain cognitive disorders.

The full study was published in the journal Ethology.

