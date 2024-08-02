Teens with problematic smartphone use suffer from depression

A recent UK study has highlighted growing concerns about the potential negative effects of excessive smartphone use among teenagers. Adolescents who exhibit problematic smartphone use (PSU) are significantly more likely to suffer from anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

The study was conducted by researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London. The findings suggest that the compulsive use of smartphones is detrimental to teenagers’ mental health.

Loss of control over smartphone use

The study surveyed teenagers aged 16 to 18 from five schools across London, the East Midlands, and the southwest of England, encompassing a total of 657 participants.

The experts discovered that about 19% of these teens displayed signs of PSU. This condition, defined by the researchers as a “subjective loss of control over use,” includes behaviors such as being overly preoccupied with smartphones and neglecting responsibilities or meaningful activities in favor of screen time.

Problematic smartphone use and mental health

Among those identified with problematic smartphone use, a striking 43% reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety, compared to only 25% of their peers without PSU.

Similarly, 56% of the teens with problematic smartphone use reported symptoms of depression, which was significantly higher than the 29% reported by those without the condition.

Additionally, the study found that 64% of teens with PSU were more likely to report symptoms of insomnia, suggesting that excessive smartphone use can interfere with healthy sleep patterns.

Problematic smartphone use vs. addiction

While many parents often describe their children’s excessive smartphone use as an “addiction,” the researchers chose not to use this term due to its clinical implications. Instead, they referred to the issue as “problematic smartphone use” or PSU.

Dr. Nicola Kalk, the senior author of the study, explained the rationale behind this choice, noting that PSU better captures the essence of the behavior without the diagnostic connotations associated with addiction.

Many teens know they have a problem

The research team conducted a second analysis, published in BMJ Mental Health, involving a smaller group of 62 pupils aged 13-16 from two London schools.

This analysis tracked the participants over a month and found similar results: increased PSU was linked to higher levels of anxiety and depression.

The study highlighted that a significant number of teens are not only experiencing these negative effects but are also aware of their problematic smartphone usage. Notably, 31% of the teenagers who acknowledged having PSU expressed a desire for assistance in reducing their smartphone use.

Strategies to manage smartphone use

In addressing these concerns, the researchers suggested several strategies to help manage smartphone use.

Popular methods among teens included turning off notifications, using the “do not disturb” and “airplane mode” functions, and leaving their phones in another room at bedtime.

These approaches aim to reduce the constant stimuli and interruptions associated with smartphone notifications, thereby helping teens to disconnect and focus on other activities.

However, more restrictive strategies, such as limiting access to specific apps or using a locked box to physically restrict phone use, were less favored and less effective. Additionally, the method of turning the screen to “grayscale” to make it less visually appealing was also among the least effective strategies.

How parents can help

Dr. Kalk discussed the importance of parents engaging in conversations with their children about smartphone use, particularly when they are receiving their first device.

She suggested a practical approach: “If I had a teenager who had just acquired her first smartphone, the conversation might go something like: There is some evidence that some teenagers start getting a bit addicted to their phones, and if this happens it can really increase their anxiety and make them feel quite depressed.”

“You’re having this new bit of tech, shall we discuss limits around it and ways you can stop that developing? Or if it does develop, limit your use.”

Seeking help and support

Professor Ben Carter, another author of the study, emphasized that while problematic smartphone use is not an issue for all teenagers, a significant minority are affected.

“A consistent number (of teenagers) were found to have PSU – it’s not everyone, it’s the minority. And in that minority, the increased odds of having anxiety and depression were quite large. It was double in anxiety, three times in depression,” said Carter.

Moreover, those with PSU were five times more likely to seek help and support, indicating a recognition of their struggles and a willingness to address them.

Open discussions about healthy smartphone habits

Dr. Kalk acknowledged the allure of smartphones, describing them as “fun and useful,” but also pointed out the potential for harm if usage becomes excessive.

She recommended practical solutions for parents, such as providing alternative activities to smartphones or using an alarm clock to keep phones out of the bedroom at night. Kalk also suggested tackling the issue as a family effort, which could foster a supportive environment for managing screen time.

The findings of this study underscore the importance of addressing problematic smartphone use among teenagers.

By raising awareness and encouraging open discussions about healthy smartphone habits, families can work together to mitigate the potential mental health risks associated with excessive use.

The research highlights the need for balanced smartphone usage to ensure the well-being of adolescents in the digital age.

The study is published in the journal BMJ Health.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–