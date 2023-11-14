The first dinosaur eggs probably had a leathery texture

The study of dinosaur reproductive biology has made significant strides thanks to the discovery of several well-preserved specimens over the last thirty years. Yet, much remains unknown about dinosaur eggs, dinosaur reproduction, and its evolution before the Cretaceous period. This is largely due to limited fossil evidence and a lack of comprehensive analysis across diverse dinosaur lineages.

Qianlong shouhu

Recent efforts by the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have led to a landmark discovery, transforming our understanding of dinosaur egg evolution. Their research introduces a new early Jurassic sauropodomorph species, Qianlong shouhu, unearthed in Guizhou, China.

The find consists of three adult skeletons and five egg clutches, potentially marking the earliest fossil evidence linking adult dinosaurs with nests. The name Qianlong shouhu, translating to “Guizhou dragon guarding,” aptly reflects the association of adult skeletons with embryo-laden eggs.

Qianlong was a medium-sized basal sauropodomorph, weighing about a ton and measuring approximately six meters in length. Notable differences were observed between the embryos and adults. These include a proportionally longer skull and fewer teeth in the embryonic stage.

Interestingly, allometric analyses suggest that while adults could walk bipedally, the young were likely quadrupedal. Furthermore, Qianlong may have practiced colonial nesting, similar to other basal sauropodomorphs.

Dinosaur egg analysis

Researchers employed various techniques like histological thin-sectioning and scanning electron microscopy to examine Qianlong’s eggshell microstructure. Their findings revealed similarities with Cretaceous dinosaur eggs, featuring a two-layer structure.

However, the calcareous layer of Qianlong’s eggs was thicker than most soft-shelled eggs but thinner than hard-shelled varieties. This implies that Qianlong laid leathery eggs, a characteristic further supported by eggshell fragmentation analysis.

Studying dinosaur eggs

In an extensive study encompassing 210 fossil and extant species across major reptilian clades, the team investigated evolutionary trends in reproductive traits through the dinosaur-bird transition. They observed a decrease in relative egg size from early Diapsida to Saurischia, followed by an increase towards the evolution of birds.

Additionally, eggshell thickness exhibited a decreasing trend initially, then increased notably in early theropod evolution. Dinosaur egg shape, however, remained largely conserved throughout the evolutionary journey.

In summary, the comprehensive analysis led to a significant conclusion: the first dinosaur egg was likely leathery, relatively small, and elliptical. The study’s findings indicate that a leathery eggshell was probably the ancestral state for major reptilian groups like Avemetatarsalia, Archosauria, and Testudines.

This discovery not only sheds light on the evolutionary history of dinosaur reproduction, but also provides a critical link in understanding the transition from dinosaurs to birds.

More about the transition from dinosaurs to birds

The transformation of dinosaurs into birds is a captivating chapter in the story of evolution. As mentioned above, this process, which unfolded over millions of years, marks one of the most significant transitions in the history of life on Earth.

Theropod connection

The journey from dinosaurs to birds begins with theropod dinosaurs. Theropods, primarily carnivorous and bipedal, included species like Tyrannosaurus and Velociraptor. Crucially, they share several characteristics with modern birds, such as hollow bones and three-toed limbs.

Feathers, a defining feature of birds, first appeared in theropods. The discovery of feathered dinosaur fossils, like Archaeopteryx in Germany and various species in China, provided solid evidence of this link. These feathers initially served purposes like insulation or display rather than flight.

Anatomy and dinosaur eggs

Over time, theropod skeletons evolved features conducive to flight. The wishbone (furcula), a feature in birds, was already present in some theropods. The bird-like “keel” on the breastbone, supporting flight muscles, also developed during this period.

Theropods experienced significant changes in their limbs and tails. Front limbs gradually lengthened, forming the structure of wings. Meanwhile, tails shortened, providing better balance and aiding in the eventual development of flight.

Advent of flight

The evolution of flight likely involved a period where theropods experimented with gliding. Trees or high places could have served as launch points for these early attempts.

Eventually, theropods evolved powered flight capabilities. This transition marked the birth of true birds. The exact process remains a subject of research, but it likely involved incremental modifications over generations.

Behavioral and ecological shifts

As they evolved, early birds began exploring new ecological niches. This adaptation led to diverse diets and behaviors, much like modern birds.

Mass extinction events played a crucial role. The Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction, which wiped out most dinosaurs, provided evolutionary opportunities for birds to flourish and diversify.

Birds: Living dinosaurs

Today’s birds are the direct descendants of theropod dinosaurs. They carry the legacy of their ancient ancestors, a testament to the remarkable journey of evolution.

In summary, the evolution from dinosaurs to birds was a complex process involving anatomical, physiological, and ecological transformations. This evolutionary story is not just a tale of the past, but continues today in the form of birds, the modern descendants of ancient, magnificent theropods.

The full study was published in the National Science Review.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.