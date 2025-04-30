Why some cats make excellent therapy animals

Over the years, dogs have been the go-to choice for animal-assisted support. Now a rising interest in therapy cats has sparked fresh questions about how well our feline friends adapt to these roles.

Belgian researcher Joni Delanoeije from KU Leuven has been examining how cats compare to their canine counterparts in structured animal-assisted services.

The study suggests that while some cats can be calm and social in unpredictable settings, the story is not so simple.

Therapy cats can adapt to loud and unfamiliar places

Most cats prefer stable territory. They rely on scent markers and predictable surroundings to feel safe.

Clinical settings, care homes, or prison environments can be hectic, loud, and filled with unfamiliar faces.

Some felines cope better than expected under these conditions. A 2021 study found that nearly half of 42 cats tested showed a secure base effect, which eased their stress when they reconnected with their caregiver.

The trait that sets these cats apart appears to be confidence in social contact. Experts also note that strong bonds with handlers might help cats endure noisy or disruptive scenarios.

Good therapy cats are sociable and tolerant

In the 2025 study involving 474 cats, researchers found that therapy cats shared several behavioral traits. These included higher sociability, increased attention-seeking, and a greater willingness to tolerate being held or restrained.

They were also more likely to get along with other cats and showed stronger predatory behavior, which could be linked to confidence or curiosity.

These traits might help the cats stay calm and alert in unfamiliar places, making them better suited for animal-assisted work.

Some cats handle stress better

Researchers say personal temperament matters. Findings suggest that therapy-ready felines tend to be more sociable, open to restraint, and unafraid of new faces.

These preferences may help explain why therapy cats work well with people who fear dogs. Cats are smaller, calm, and less likely to spark anxiety for those uneasy around large animals.

It also seems that highly interactive cats enjoy one-on-one attention. They can form trusting relationships, which is key in any therapy setting.

Therapy cats for people who dislike dogs

Dogs often charm participants with a wagging tail and enthusiastic greeting. Cats, though, offer something different for people who see themselves as cat people.

Dog people often crave group interaction and lively play, while cat fans prefer quieter settings. A cozy purr can be just as comforting as canine companionship.

Therapy cats might work best with individuals who dislike bustling social settings or have less tolerance for a dog’s bounding energy. Handlers say that felines can also lift moods and reduce isolation.

How personality types affect animal choice

People who choose cats often share certain personality traits. Studies suggest cat lovers tend to be more introspective, creative, and open to experience compared to those who prefer dogs.

This could influence the kind of emotional support they seek. A reserved person might find comfort in a quiet animal that respects boundaries, while a more outgoing individual could thrive with an excitable, affectionate dog.

Cat purrs may help reduce stress

A 2001 study found that domestic cats purr at frequencies that are tied to healing in humans. Some caregivers have observed that these soothing vibrations can help reduce tension.

Although research in this area is still limited, many cat owners have reported that purrs are a key part of the calming effect.

Dogs might excel at physical, hands-on support. Cats, however, offer a gentler approach that can comfort those uneasy with bigger animals.

Future therapy cats need strong bonds

The newest study shows that cats in animal-assisted services have different behavior profiles than household pets.

This work highlights sociability, attention-seeking, and tolerance of handling as reasons certain cats fit this role well. Yet even the friendliest cat may need breaks from crowded places or frequent travel.

Experts say it’s crucial to respect each cat’s comfort zone. A strong bond with the handler also seems vital to successful therapy cat work.

The study is published in the journal Animals.

