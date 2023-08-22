Comet Nishimura will approach Earth so closely that it should be visible to the naked eye

In the vast expanse of our universe, objects come and go, providing us with glimpses into the mysteries of outer space. Comet Nishimura has recently caught the attention of the scientific community as a “potentially interstellar” celestial body.

The comet is expected to slingshot around the Sun in early September, making a fascinating appearance in our sky. At a speed of 240,000 miles per hour, Nishimura is predicted to approach Earth as close as 78 million miles on September 12th at 10 am BST.

Dirty snowball

This close encounter could make Comet Nishimura visible to the naked eye, appearing as a star-like blob with a signature tail. This phenomenon is often referred to as the visual representation of a “dirty snowball.”

The terminology “dirty snowball” arises from the nature of comets, which are essentially aggregates of ice, dust, and rocky material. Unlike asteroids that are primarily composed of metals and rocks, comets undergo a unique transformation when they draw near to the Sun.

As they approach the star, the icy and dusty components begin to vaporize, a process called sublimation. This results in the formation of a distinctive tail and a cloudy halo, a feature known as a coma.

Interstellar origin

Yet, what makes Comet Nishimura truly captivating is its potential interstellar origin. This speculation arises from its trajectory and the fact that it was discovered at a great distance from the sun.

The discovery of the comet is credited to Hideo Nishimura of Japan, who managed to spot the celestial object using a telephoto lens mounted on a Canon camera on August 12, 2023.

The comet has also graced an image snapped by a photographer at June Lake, California, presenting itself as a vivid green blob with a brilliant tail.

May be visible for days

In a recent blog post, NASA reflected on the visibility of Comet Nishimura, saying that it should be seen with the naked eye in the few days either side of its close approach.

“Will Comet Nishimura become visible to the unaided eye? Given the unpredictability of comets, no one can say for sure, but it currently seems like a good bet,” said NASA. The post suggests that the comet’s luminosity might increase as it dives towards the sun in early September.

Slingshot around the Sun

Another intriguing aspect of this comet’s journey is its impending “slingshot” around the Sun – a dramatic maneuver orchestrated by our star’s immense gravitational pull. This will send the comet hurtling back into the darkness of space, away from our sight.

However, this close proximity to the Sun, especially within the orbit of Mercury, presents a precarious situation. There’s a possibility that the comet’s nucleus, a solid core made of rock, dust, and frozen gases, might disintegrate.

“The comet will get so close to the Sun — inside the orbit of planet Mercury — that its nucleus may break up,” said NASA.

According to EarthSky, Nishimura is currently moving in front of the constellation Gemini the Twins, low in the dawn sky. The media outlet says the comet was hiding in the Sun’s glare before it was captured in images.

Optimal visibility

EarthSky recommends that enthusiasts use a small telescope for observing the comet in the remaining days of August, considering the inherent risks associated with its solar proximity.

The comet’s angular proximity to the Sun also means optimal visibility would be around sunset or sunrise, capturing the right reflection of sunlight.

Interstellar objects

Interstellar objects offer an intriguing look into far-off solar systems. They present an opportunity to study celestial bodies untouched by our Sun’s influence.

To date, only three interstellar objects have been identified. This includes a meteor that struck Earth in 2014, only to be confirmed as interstellar by the US Space Command eight years later. This was followed by Oumuamua in 2017 and Comet Borisov in 2019.

Interestingly, while Oumuamua was first labeled a comet, it was later reclassified as an asteroid due to its absence of a coma. On the other hand, 2I/Borisov holds the distinction of being one of the most “pristine comets” ever observed, as announced by scientists in 2021.

For now, the mystery of Comet Nishimura’s true origins persists. Further orbital calculations may shed more light on its journey. If confirmed as being interstellar, it would solidify its place in the history of astronomy.

—–

