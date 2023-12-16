Complex nasal passages help Arctic seals stay warm

In the harsh conditions of the Arctic, survival hinges on an array of specialized adaptations. One such adaptation, as revealed in a recent study, is the strategic structure of the nasal cavities in Arctic seals.

The researchers found that Arctic seals have more convoluted nasal passages than seal species that live in milder environments. This unique feature, which is often overlooked, plays a crucial role in helping the seals conserve heat and moisture in their frigid habitat.

Evolutionary advantage

Study co-author Signe Kjelstrup, a physical chemist at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, said the complex nasal structure of Arctic seals allows them to minimize heat loss during the critical process of breathing.

“Thanks to this elaborate structure in their nasal cavities, Arctic seals lose less heat through nasal heat exchange than subtropical seals when both are exposed to the same conditions,” said Kjelstrup. “This provides an evolutionary advantage, especially in the Arctic where heat loss is energy dissipation, which must be replenished by food.”

“What’s so amazing is that these Arctic seals retain 94% of the water when they breathe in and out. This means that most of the water added to the air during inhalation is then recovered during exhalation.”

Studying Arctic seals

The research team used advanced imaging techniques, such as computer tomography, to create 3D models of the nasal cavities of two seal species: the Arctic bearded seal (Erignathus barbatus) and the Mediterranean monk seal (Monachus monachus).

By simulating various environmental conditions and analyzing the nasal structures’ efficiency, the team discovered significant differences in the heat and moisture exchange capabilities between these species.

The Arctic seals proved to be far more effective in retaining heat and moisture across different temperatures, a testament to their specialized adaptation.

Broader implications

This discovery not only sheds light on the fascinating adaptations of Arctic wildlife but also opens doors to potential applications in engineering and design.

Inspired by nature’s ingenuity, Kjelstrup envisions leveraging these biological insights to enhance the efficiency of heat exchangers and ventilation systems in technology.

“If nature manages to create such great heat exchangers, I think we should copy that in engineering to create more efficient processes, for instance, in air conditioners,” said Kjelstrup.

Going forward, the researchers also plan to study the nasal structures of other species to see if different structures provide evolutionary advantages in other environments.

“The camel, for instance, doesn’t need to save much on heat, but it does need to save on water, so one may speculate that it could tell us something about relative importance of the two,” said Kjelstrup.

More about Arctic seals

As discussed above, Arctic seals, the resilient inhabitants of the frigid Arctic regions, present a fascinating example of adaptation and survival. Their lives, deeply intertwined with the Arctic ice and sea, offer a glimpse into the complex ecosystem of the polar areas.

Species of Arctic seals

Harp seals, known for their distinctive harp-shaped markings, primarily inhabit the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans. They are famous for their annual migration, covering thousands of miles.

Ringed seals, the smallest and most common Arctic seal, have a unique ability to create breathing holes in the ice. This skill is crucial for their survival in the ice-covered waters.

Bearded seals, named for their prominent whiskers, are larger and prefer shallow waters. They play a vital role in the diet of indigenous peoples and are critical prey for polar bears.

Habitat and adaptation

Arctic seals have evolved remarkable adaptations to thrive in extreme cold. They possess a thick layer of blubber for insulation and streamlined bodies for efficient swimming. Their specialized flippers enable agile movement both in water and on ice.

Sea ice is crucial for their survival, serving as a platform for resting, molting, and nurturing their young. The diminishing ice due to climate change poses a significant threat to their habitat.

Diet and predation

Arctic seals mainly feed on fish, krill, and other small marine creatures. Their hunting techniques are a marvel, involving stealth and agility. However, they also fall prey to larger predators like polar bears and orcas, playing a vital role in the Arctic food web.

Reproduction and lifecycle

The reproductive cycle of Arctic seals is closely linked to the sea ice. Mothers give birth on ice floes, providing a safe haven for their pups. The nurturing period is short but intense, with pups quickly learning to swim and hunt.

Conservation status

Several Arctic seal species face threats from climate change, hunting, and pollution. Conservation efforts are underway, including habitat protection and regulating hunting practices. Monitoring and research are critical for their continued survival.

In summary, Arctic seals, with their unique adaptations and crucial role in the Arctic ecosystem, are a testament to the resilience of wildlife in extreme environments. Understanding and protecting them is essential for preserving the delicate balance of the Arctic’s natural world.

The study is published in the Biophysical Journal.

