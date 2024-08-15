Most people have a hidden musical talent for singing on pitch

Here’s to all those secret shower singers out there, your unheralded solos are sounding pretty good, according to new research. Chances are you are singing in perfect musical pitch more often than you think.

Replicating earworms

The study revolves around the concept of “earworms,” those nagging bits of songs that get stuck in your head and loop incessantly.

To unravel this musical mystery, psychologists from the University of California, Santa Cruz asked people to sing out any earworms they had at random points during the day, record them on their phones, and send the recordings for analysis.

The results were striking. Researchers found that a significant number of participants could replicate the pitch of the original song almost flawlessly.

Specifically, 44.7% of the recordings matched the original pitch perfectly, and 68.9% were within one semitone of the original song.

Musical and pitch memory

“This demonstrates that a surprising slice of the population has a kind of automatic, covert ‘perfect pitch’ capability,” says Cognitive Psychology Ph.D. candidate Matt Evans from UC Santa Cruz, who spearheaded the study with support from Professor Nicolas Davidenko and undergraduate research assistant Pablo Gaeta.

However, Evans finds it intriguing that many of those with this accurate pitch memory doubted their own ability.

“They would be much less certain that they were singing in the right key, even though they had the melody right,” Evans says.

This uncertainty could be because they lack the labeling ability that comes with the ‘perfect pitch.’

‘Perfect pitch’ in music

True ‘perfect pitch’ refers to the ability to produce or identify a given musical note on the first try, without any reference pitch.

It’s a rare skill, with less than 1 in 10,000 people possessing this ability. Renowned musicians like Ludwig van Beethoven, Ella Fitzgerald, and Mariah Carey are among those few.

However, recent trends in scientific research show that pitch memory is much more widespread than previously believed.

One interesting observation is that participants can sing a familiar song from memory in the correct key at least 15% of the time, in laboratory conditions. This occurs much more frequently than what randomness would suggest.

Recalling pitch in music

The researchers chose earworms for their study due to their involuntary nature. The team wanted to test whether pitch memory still holds when one is not consciously recalling the music, and their observations indicated a resounding yes.

“The brain usually captures the essence of long-term memories and takes shortcuts to represent information. One such shortcut could be forgetting the original key of the music. But our study shows that the brain does not discard this information,” Professor Nicolas Davidenko explains.

“It suggests that musical memories are highly accurate representations, defying the typical gist formation common in other areas of long-term memory.”

Implications for music education

The findings from this study offer valuable insights into music education and how we might cultivate a better understanding of musical abilities among learners.

Given that a substantial portion of individuals possess an inherent capacity to recall pitch accurately, educators can harness this potential by implementing more engaging and supportive teaching methods.

Rather than discrediting their musical instincts, instructors should encourage students to embrace their auditory memories.

This approach could foster an environment where learners feel confident exploring their musicality, ultimately leading to richer musical experiences and growth.

Future of musical research

As research continues to unravel the intricacies of musical cognition, further exploration is needed to understand the various factors that contribute to pitch memory and earworms.

Future studies could delve into the potential links between earworms and emotional states, examining how feelings might enhance or inhibit one’s ability to recall melodies accurately.

Additionally, investigating the neural mechanisms at play within the brain during these processes could provide invaluable information that aids in the development of techniques for both music therapy and skill acquisition.

Ultimately, a more profound comprehension of musical memory and its impact on daily life can illuminate just how deeply music is woven into the human experience.

Future directions

As we continue to delve into the mechanisms of musical memory, Evans hopes that these findings will encourage more people to engage in music.

He points out that none of the study participants were musicians or claimed to have a perfect pitch, and yet they had this hidden musical talent.

“Music and singing are uniquely human experiences that many refrain from because they believe they can’t, or they’ve been told they can’t,” Evans says.

“But you don’t have to be Beyonce to engage with music. Your brain is doing some of it automatically and accurately, despite that part of you that believes you can’t.”

So, next time you get an earworm, don’t shy away from singing it out loud. You never know, you might just surprise yourself!

The study is published in the journal Attention, Perception, & Psychophysics.

